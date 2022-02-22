New Theatre Show Explores Israelis In America

What becomes of the Jewish soul caught between the American Dream and the Promised Land? America is a place of new opportunities, but for immigrants from Israel and their families, the story is more complicated ... and a rich source of dramatic potential.

From uproarious tales of culture shock to the heartache of longing for family across the ocean, this community has many stories to share with the world. The Braid, the go-to Jewish story company, brings a curated collection of them to life using its signature Salon theatre. Professional actors perform these authentic and true tales in the world premiere of Star-Spangled Sabra. It illuminates a unique chapter in Jewish history: no longer the Wandering Jew but the wandering heart.

Star-Spangled Sabra will be performed live and in person at locations across California. However, it will also be performed live on Zoom, as The Braid's Salon storytelling style is uniquely adaptable to the virtual medium. These performances will run March 6-28; for dates, times, and locations, visit the-braid.org/sabra.

Director Susan Morgenstern reflects on The Braid's return to live theater: "We're overjoyed to be heading back to shared spaces with our patrons! The relationship between what's happening on a stage and the audience is a key element of what makes every theatre performance unique and special."

Doing so with this show feels especially poignant for producer Sharon Landau, an Israeli immigrant who has lived in America for more than 40 years. "While there have been several one-person shows about the Israeli experience in the United States, this is a fresh collage that weaves in a fuller tapestry of such a vibrant and growing community. We Israelis can laugh at some of the funny caricatures of us in mainstream media (think You Don't Mess with the Zohan), but this show offers a chance to meet the diverse and authentic spectrum of Israelis who are really here in America, contributing to the Jewish community and the world at large."

For The Braid's co-founder and artistic director, Ronda Spinak, that's exactly why they simply had to explore this topic. "With so many Israelis living in the US today, how could we have a Jewish story company and not dive deep into their experiences in America?"

Even the actors have a personal connection. Roni Geva and Meitar Paz emigrated from Israel - Paz just six months ago. Jordan Bielsky's mother is Israeli, while Rosie Moss is currently in a masters program in Jerusalem. Lisa Ann Grant, the child of Holocaust survivors, feels a deep personal connection to Israel. They, the writers of the stories, and the entire production team look forward to sharing these delightful, outspoken, and powerful stories with the world, in a show where Israelis in America can define themselves.

To learn more about The Braid's origins, mission, and community, visit the-braid.org/about/