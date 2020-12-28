New Stages Presents NEW YEAR…PLEASE!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

When Covid lockdowns were announced, many live performances were re-envisioned as virtual experiences. A group of seniors at the LA LGBT Center were determined to proceed with their productions, even when it meant learning some new technology.

The group is New Stages, a Los Angeles-based arts program for LGBTQ seniors. This New Year's Eve they will have a virtual performance called NEW YEAR...PLEASE!, a roast of 2020,featuring songs, parodies, rants and raves.

NEW YEAR....PLEASE! is directed by Mark Salyer and Kay Cole, with musical direction by Debbie Lawrence and editing by Katy Hall. There are 12 cast members. The group from New Stages has been meeting online for the past three weeks to rehearse.

According to Salyer: "It is so important in this unprecedented moment to continue to connect with each other. What better way to do it than through creativity?"

New Stages is a program of Oasis Theater Company, a Los Angeles based collective of artists dedicated to cultivating creative communities.

For a link to the virtual performance, RSVP to mark@artreachus.com