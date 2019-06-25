New Show Opening at Groundlings: GROUNDLINGS TREASURE HUNTERS

You don't need a treasure map to find the most entertaining sketch and improv comedy in town. The Groundlings' latest show,Groundlings Treasure Hunters, is what you've been searching for. Join the legendary Groundlings Theatre troupe for their latest, greatest and always hilarious main stage show.

The cast includes Lauren Burns, Tony Cavalero, Chris Eckert, Julian Gant, Patty Guggenheim, Lyric Lewis and Emily Pendergast, Lisa Schurga, directed byTed Michaels.

Opening Night will take place on Friday, July 26 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $50.00 and include hors d'oeuvres, specialty cocktails, wine and beer, coffee and desserts after the show. The show will then run every Friday and Saturday at 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (Tickets $20.00) through September 14.

Preview shows start this Saturday, June 29 at 10:00pm and tickets are $18.00.

The Groundlings Theatre is located at 7307 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.groundlings.com or call (323) 934-4747

The Groundlings Theatre is an improvisation and sketch comedy theatre that has been entertaining LA audiences since 1974. They are a non-profit organization founded by Gary Austin. A "Groundling" refers to the 30 Main Company members who write and perform in the theatre's prime time slots each week. The Groundlings School has been the foremost comedy training ground in Hollywood and the springboard for countless careers including comic geniuses from film and television such as Melissa McCarthy, Taran Killam, Jennifer Coolidge, Will Ferrell, Ana Gasteyer, Kathy Griffin, Cheryl Hines, Chris Kattan, Lisa Kudrow, Jon Lovitz, Paul Reubens, Maya Rudolph, Mindy Sterling and Kristen Wiig, among others. You can see catch Groundlings and recent alumni on shows such as SNL (Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day), Vice Principals (Edi Patterson), Community (Jim Rash), Man with a Plan (Matt Cook), AP Bio (Lyric Lewis) and in just about every funny commercial running today!





