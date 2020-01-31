New Light Theater Project Presents HITLER'S TASTERS

Electric Lodge & Fringe Management,LLC present New Light Theater Project's HITLER'S TASTERS. Winner of the 2017 Susan Glaspell award, Hitler's Tasters was named "Best of the Fringe" by The Stage, with a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2019.

Written by Michelle Kholos Brooks, Hitler's Tasters is a dark comedy about four young German women who had the "honor" of being chosen as Adolf Hitler's food tasters. Based on true events in history, with shades of 2020, Hitler's Tasters explores the way these girls navigate sexuality and friendship, patriotism and poison during the Third Reich.

An anachronistic retelling of a historical footnote, Hitler's Tasters is about what girls discuss, even as they wait to see if they will survive another meal. They gossip and dream, they question and dance; they want to love, laugh and above all, they want to survive. A coming of age story about being girls as the world considers them women, it is also a story of complacency, acquiescence and the banality of evil and its insipience.

Director Sarah Norris comments: "Not only does Hitler's Tasters break many "playwrighting rules, it challenges the audience to fall in love with four young girls enchanted by arguably one of the most despicable leaders in history. Part of the genius of Michelle's play is in the anachronisms, blending elements of today's world in a story set against the backdrop of the 1930's. There is no hiding from the fact that history repeats itself. Our girls are holding phones, taking selfies dancing to Madonna. We recognize these young women from our own lives struggling to make sense of the world, and regurgitating ideas without understanding them. In no way is the breaking of rules meant to isolate, but rather, the artistic liberties taken are meant to humanize a time and place that seems so long ago, yet are incredibly urgent and of the moment.

Producer Mike Blaha adds, "HITLER'S TASTERS examines a grim period in history, that is regrettably all too topical, through a darkly funny lens with a rare intelligence and vitality. It is a highlight of my producing career to work in partnership with Joel Shapiro at his Electric Lodge Theatre." Joel Shapiro goes on to say "There is much beauty, fear and poetry woven in HITLER'S TASTERS. What especially struck me was the moment to moment work of the actresses in service to the play, which drew me in, and like a spider's web, would not let me go until after the applause."





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You