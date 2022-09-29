New LA Rep & Theatre West Present The World Premiere Of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground by Richard Hellesen, was developed by New Los Angeles Repertory Company and will be produced by Theatre West in association with New LA Rep. The world premiere of this new play, featuring Tony-winner John Rubinstein, directed by Peter Ellenstein and is the cornerstone of New LA Rep's "Plays for Peace" series, tackling issues of why and how human beings go to war, all the people war affects, and the leaders who stop or prevent it. Eisenhower's wisdom and brilliance, now recognized, speaks volumes to our current world and political divisions. It is a funny, riveting, important and thoroughly entertaining piece. The show opens October 28th through November 20th, 2022 at Theatre West.

Prolific playwright Richard Hellesen's latest work, "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm on the morning of the publication of the very first New York Magazine Presidential list, ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Eisenhower is in the midst of writing his second book, the subject; his presidency and, now furious at being ranked at No 22, he examines his life, from his Kansas upbringing to being a young West Point Cadet to his decorated Army career, victories in World War 2, and his two terms as President. As his frustration subsides he ponders on what qualities and adversities make a great President. As he reflects, it is his own character, purpose and fortitude, as well as his many regrets that shape the story and reveal the man. The play is fiction, but is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters. With permission from David and Susan Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family.