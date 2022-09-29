Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New LA Rep & Theatre West Present The World Premiere Of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

 The show opens October 28th through November 20th, 2022 at Theatre West.  

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 29, 2022  

New LA Rep & Theatre West Present The World Premiere Of EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND

Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground by Richard Hellesen, was developed by New Los Angeles Repertory Company and will be produced by Theatre West in association with New LA Rep. The world premiere of this new play, featuring Tony-winner John Rubinstein, directed by Peter Ellenstein and is the cornerstone of New LA Rep's "Plays for Peace" series, tackling issues of why and how human beings go to war, all the people war affects, and the leaders who stop or prevent it. Eisenhower's wisdom and brilliance, now recognized, speaks volumes to our current world and political divisions. It is a funny, riveting, important and thoroughly entertaining piece. The show opens October 28th through November 20th, 2022 at Theatre West.

Prolific playwright Richard Hellesen's latest work, "Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground" is a candid and fascinating fictional eavesdropping on President Dwight D Eisenhower at his Gettysburg, Pennsylvania farm on the morning of the publication of the very first New York Magazine Presidential list, ranking the American Presidents in order of greatness. Eisenhower is in the midst of writing his second book, the subject; his presidency and, now furious at being ranked at No 22, he examines his life, from his Kansas upbringing to being a young West Point Cadet to his decorated Army career, victories in World War 2, and his two terms as President. As his frustration subsides he ponders on what qualities and adversities make a great President. As he reflects, it is his own character, purpose and fortitude, as well as his many regrets that shape the story and reveal the man. The play is fiction, but is adapted from a vast array of General Eisenhower's memoirs, speeches, and letters. With permission from David and Susan Eisenhower and the Eisenhower family.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To Cypress CollegeTHE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Comes To Cypress College
September 28, 2022

Richard O'Brien's cult classic musical about Brad, Janet and the 'sweet transvestite' Frank N Furter, comes to Cypress College Theatre Department.
Latinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Downey TheaterLatinx Mariachi Herencia De Mexico Performs At Downey Theater
September 28, 2022

Latin-GRAMMY nominees Mariachi Herencia de México are on tour with a brand-new album, Herederos (The Heirs), which pays tribute to the past while looking to the future.
Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP - One Night Only!Public Breakup Presents THE BEST OF PUBLIC BREAKUP - One Night Only!
September 28, 2022

LA Sketch Comedy Troupe Public Breakup Announces 'The Best of Public Breakup' Showcase.
Musical Theatre West to Present DAMN YANKEES in OctoberMusical Theatre West to Present DAMN YANKEES in October
September 28, 2022

Batter up! Baseball is back, and so is the latest production from Musical Theatre West. Long Beach’s premier theatre company has announced the return of the seven-time Tony award-winning musical Damn Yankees to its stage for select nights October 14th- 30th.
Pasadena Playhouse Announces Free Ticket Initiative for SANCTUARY CITYPasadena Playhouse Announces Free Ticket Initiative for SANCTUARY CITY
September 28, 2022

Pasadena Playhouse has announced a Free Ticket Initiative for its critically acclaimed production of Sanctuary City by Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok (Cost of Living) which is now in its last two weeks through October 9 only.