Ensemble Theatre Company Adds Performance of RING OF FIRE: The Music Of Johnny Cash

Ensemble Theatre Company's RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade, with musical direction and directed by Randy Redd, is adding a performance on Saturday, December 16 at 2:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

RING OF FIRE brings audiences of all ages on an incredible journey as they experience the songs of a true music legend and one of the most influential song writers of all time. A wonderfully engaging family show for the holidays, The Broadway hit musical comes to Santa Barbara! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. With over 30 classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a musical legend!

“The recent surge in ticket sales is a testament to the widespread appeal of RING OF FIRE and the exceptional talent of our performers,” said Scott DeVine, ETC's executive director. “Due to the overwhelming response from our enthusiastic audiences, ticket sales have soared, elevating the show's energy and impact, which has driven us to add this additional performance to the schedule. We are grateful for the unwavering support of our patrons, whose enthusiasm has fueled interest in this show and turned it into an unmissable sensation.”

Since its opening at ETC, RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash has captivated audiences with its dynamic blend of heart-pounding music, stunning visuals, and awe-inspiring performances. The show's unique combination of talent and creativity has struck a chord with audiences, making it a must-see experience for people of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of the phenomenon! Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable experience that promises to be hotter than ever.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Randy Redd (Director/Music Direction) made his Broadway debut in Parade at Lincoln Center. Other credits include Ring of Fire, Million Dollar Quartet, Andrew Lloyd Webber's By Jeeves, Terrence McNally's Some Men, The Burnt Part Boys, Randy Newman's Faust, Pump Boys & Dinettes, Alain Boublil's Manhattan Parisienne, Allegro, May We All, and Max Vernon's The View Upstairs.

His film and television credits Include Beautiful Creatures, The Last Five Years, After the Storm, Kinsey, “From Broadway with Love” (PBS), “The Tony Awards,” and more. Mr. Redd's directing credits include Once Upon A Mattress, Goodman, Footloose, 9 To 5, Sweet Potato Queens (premiere), Million Dollar Quartet, Ring of Fire, Smoke On The Mountain, Exit Music: The Pop Rock Project, Swing Wings, Little Shop Of Horrors Extraordinary Joe, One Sky(RCCL), and Dan Mills' Fiction In Photographs at New World Stages. Original works as a writer include You Be Youwith Meredith Sharkey and Seth Herzog, American Tune with Rachel Bay Jones, Awful/Good, Touché with Blair Ross at NYMF, and What's That Smell: The Music of Jacob Sterling with David Pittu at the Atlantic Theater Company and New World Stages.

Richard Maltby, JR. (Creator) includes among his Broadway credits: Conceived/directed Ain't Misbehavin' (Tony, NY Drama Critics, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards. Also, Tony Award for Best Director); Fosse (Tony, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards). Lyricist: Miss Saigon (Evening Standard Award, Tony Nomination for Best Score). Director and co-lyricist of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Song & Dance, (Tony Award for star Bernadette Peters). With composer David Shire: director/lyricist Baby (book by Sybille Pearson; seven Tony Award nominations); Lyricist: Big(book by John Weidman. Tony nomination: Best Score). Off-Broadway credits: director/lyricist Starting Here, Starting Now (Grammy Award nomination) & Closer Than Ever (Outer Critics Circle Awards: Best Musical, Best Score).

William Meade (Conceiver) began his career as a musician. He has been a featured soloist with numerous orchestras, including the Zurich Philharmonic, Prague Philharmonic, and Jacksonville Symphony. He has produced concerts throughout the U.S. and Europe with artists ranging from Arlo Guthrie to BB Kind. Television: “The Miss America Pageant,” “The Super Bowl Half Time Show,” “Sex and The City,” “Love Monkey,” and “Sesame Street.” On Broadway, he has been involved with more than 50 musicals. He is a Grammy-nominated record producer with a wide range of theatrical releases to his credit, from Hello, Dolly! With Carol Channing to Elegies by William Finn.

The cast of RING OF FIRE features Glenn Stanton (Measure for Measure at the Goodman, Once on this Island at the Porchlight), Valerie Larsen (Mutt House the Musical at the Kirk Douglas Theater, Something Rotten at Musical Theatre West), Sammy Linkowski (The Secret Garden at the Ahmanson Theatre, Cinderella at 5-Star Theatricals), Kasper (A Transparent Musical, Recorded in Hollywood at the Kirk Douglas), and LJ Benet (For The Record's Baz: Star Crossed Love at the Palazzo Theater in Las Vegas, “Diary of a Wimpy Kid”).

Scenic design by Amanda Rehbein. Lighting design by Greg Mitchell. Sound design by Danny Fiandaca. Costume design by Sean Tribble. Properties design by Jenna Scordino. Casting by Michael Donovan Casting, CSA. Ward LeHardy is the Dramaturg.

Associate Producers for RING OF FIRE are Montecito Bank and Trust. Supporting Producers are Alan & Ruth Heeger, Nichols Foundation, Deb & Ken Pontifex, and Chuck & Missy Sheldon.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

RING OF FIRE continues through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00pm at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm; with added performances on Saturday, December 9 at 3pm, Wednesday, December 13 at 2:00pm and Saturday, December 16 at 2:00pm..

Ticket prices range from $40 - $86. All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25. Single tickets are available through the ETC box office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org. Prices subject to change.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY is Santa Barbara's sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. In its inception in 1978, ETC was the Ensemble Theatre Project and called Trinity Episcopal Church its home. As its popularity grew, ETC moved to the historic 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, a more traditional theatrical setting that hosted its productions for a quarter of a century and still provides rehearsal space today. Set on becoming a cultural-programming cornerstone in Santa Barbara, ETC undertook the $12.6 million purchase and renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, leading to the reimagined 300-seat New Vic Theatre that serves as its resident stage and hosts other artists representing dance, music, film, and lectures. ETC's success has been built upon its tremendous stability with only four executive leaders: Joseph Hanreddy (1978-1985), Robert Grande Weiss (1985-2006), Jonathon Fox (2006-2023) and Scott DeVine (2023- ). In addition, the company benefited from the contributions made by Jill Seltzer (2016-2021), who served as managing director, a role DeVine assumed when joining in 2022.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash

Created by Richard Maltby, Jr.

Conceived by William Meade

Directed and Musical Direction by Randy Redd

Runs: Thursday, November 30 - Sunday, December 17, 2023

Performances are Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm; Sundays at 2:00pm and 7:00pm

Added performances on Saturday, December 9 at 3pm, Wednesday, December 13 at 2pm and Saturday, December 16 at 2:00pm

Ticket Prices range from $40 - $86

All Patrons 35 and under are always $35. Student tickets are $25 Prices subject to change.

Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic

33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara

For tickets – visit Click Here or call (805) 965-5400.