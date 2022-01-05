New Date Announced For (mostly)musicals' SONGS FOR A HAPPY NEW YEAR At Vitello's

(mostly)musicals' 39th edition, songs for a HAPPY new year, originally scheduled for tonight, 1.5.22, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 1.26.22.

Every January since 2014, (mostly)musicals has invited you to keep the holiday sparkle going into the new year with an evening of only happy songs - this year we'll have to keep it going a little longer!

Join in celebrating the new year safely on the new date with a night where no sad songs are allowed, led by music director Gregory Nabours (THE TROUBLE WITH WORDS, MARILYN) and an incredible lineup of talent from Broadway and LA! Scheduled performers include returning favorites Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, two lifetime achievement awards), Alli Miller (CHERRY POPPINS), Amanda Kruger (A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Greenway Arts), Danny Bernardo (MAMMA MIA at La Mirada), James Olivas (REBEL GENIUS), Jeffrey Polk (B'way: FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE), and Jennifer Sun Bell (FREEDOM RIDERS), plus we'll welcome Carrie Madsen (GLASS CEILINGS), Garrett Marshall (world premiere of MYSTIC PIZZA), Patrick Gomez, and Vancie Vega to the (mostly)musicals family for the first time! And if you are most HAPPY onstage, sign up for our open mic afterparty hosted by Mark Jacobson!

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by Amy Francis Schott with music director Gregory Nabours - join the email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!

Tickets are $20/general admission and $30/VIP and a limited number are available at www.feinsteinsatvitellos.com or tinyurl.com/mostlyhappy22. Doors open at 6:30pm for dinner and drinks, showtime is 7:30pm with the open mic afterparty immediately following. Feinstein's at Vitello's is located on the upper level of the popular Vitello's Restaurant at 4349 Tujunga Avenue, Studio City, CA. Currently, only street parking is available.

Feinstein's at Vitello's requires either proof of vaccination OR a negative COVID test (from within 48 hours of show date). Please help us keep each other safe and have this ready with you when checking in.

A minimum of $20.00 is required per person while inside the showroom. Dining in the restaurant or any of the bars does not apply to the showroom minimum. Service fees apply to all tickets purchased via Eventbrite, at the door, and/or at the Box Office. Guests requiring accessible seating should book directly by calling 818-769-0905