Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New California Legislation Could Give Actors and Music Artists More Labor Protections

The proposed law has been backed by SAG-AFTRA.

Mar. 30, 2021  

New legislation in California could give give actors and music artists more labor protections, The Los Angeles Times reports.

Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), introduced the FAIR Act, which stands for "Free Artists from Industry Restrictions." The proposed law has been backed by SAG-AFTRA.

This law would limit the ability of production studios and record labels to hold artists off the job market, unpaid, for extended periods of time. This has become especially important these days since streaming has becoming such a large part of the entertainment industry.

"I knew that I signed on as an actor for a career that was feast or famine," said Jason George, a SAG-AFTRA board member who stars on ABC firefighter drama Station 19. "But I found myself in situations ... where I couldn't go out and look for work."

George said the studios' demands for exclusivity might have worked for actors three decades ago when there "were only three networks that kept you busy for nine months of the year." But now, this has caused financial stress for him, and many other actors.

The legislation could go into effect next year if it is enacted, and it would apply to existing contracts, affecting over 82,000 members of SAG-AFRTA and the Music Artists Coalition.

"This would be a game-changer for balancing out unfair restrictions that keep actors from working or earning a living for long periods of time," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA's chief operating officer and general counsel. The union has tried to fight these contractual restrictions but has met stiff resistance. "It could really change the whole mindset of the industry."

Read more on The Los Angeles Times.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Krysta Rodriguez
Krysta Rodriguez
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories
REDCAT Presents THE RETURN OF THE DRAGON Photo

REDCAT Presents THE RETURN OF THE DRAGON

The Group Rep Presents A Reading Of REVENGE Photo

The Group Rep Presents A Reading Of REVENGE

Pacific Opera Project Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI Photo

Pacific Opera Project Presents TROUBLE IN TAHITI

Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes! Photo

Join the UCLA Department of Theater Summer Institutes!


More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Abbey Theater And SoArts Pro Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • CAPA To Host Another Round Of Its 'ApART Together' Free Facebook Concert Series
  • VIDEO: Wright State Theatre Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY
  • Opera Columbus Returns to Live Performances With DON GIOVANNI