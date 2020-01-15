NVE Experience Agency Bolsters Expertise And Leadership With Strategic Hire And Executive Promotions

Brett Hyman, President, NVE Experience Agency (NVE) announced the hire and promotion of three key executives to bolster the agency's leadership and strategic expertise. Veteran communications specialist Brian Rubin has been hired as Vice President of Communications, seasoned production executive Sarah Zimmerman has been elevated to Vice President of Production, and innovative creative director Lauren Kehoe has been promoted to Vice President of Creative Services.

In the newly formed role, Rubin will join the company's Brand Influence department led by SVP Matt Molino to offer clients strategic communications and event publicity services. Zimmerman will continue to report to SVP of Production, Cameron Huston and Kehoe will continue to report to SVP of Creative Services, Kyle Ruebsamen. All are based at the company's headquarters in Los Angeles and will work cross-functionally across the divisions of the experiential marketing and event production agency that delivers strategic programs for clients including adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Beats by Dre, Dropbox, Dyson, Lincoln, Lyft, Netflix, and more.

Hyman stated, "We are continually evolving the way we innovate events and holistically grow our experiential business with fully integrated marketing solutions. Brian's communications and media expertise provides us with an exciting new dimension that will supercharge the effectiveness of our experiences to better connect with consumers and maximize brand messaging. Over the past four years, Sarah has been paramount to the success of our company through her passionate approach, creative solutions, and ability to operate with grace under pressure. Lauren's creativity coupled with her strategic thinking and team-first mentality have been instrumental in building a world-class design department at NVE. We are excited for the expertise these professionals all bring to the executive leadership team as we continue to expand our service offerings in 2020 and beyond."

Rubin stated, "I'm honored to join the talented team at NVE to help create moments that transcend event boundaries. The ability to weave creative and first-of-a-kind PR strategies, content and approaches into our campaigns from the start will enhance our ability to tell meaningful stories and deliver quality coverage for our clients."

Rubin will lead strategic communications and event publicity for NVE's clients while also overseeing the agency's corporate communications. Prior to joining NVE, Rubin was VP, Brand Communications & Marketing at PMK*BNC where he led the special events division focusing on clients including the "Academy of Country Music Awards," American Film Institute, Amazon Prime Video, Artists Den, AT&T, Costume Designers Guild Awards, "SAG Awards," VH1 and more. Rubin began his career at NBC Universal with subsequent roles at 20th Television and Dick Clark productions.

Zimmerman will continue to oversee all experiential campaigns and executions. With over ten years of experience in event production, brand activation, and integrated marketing campaigns, Sarah carries an unyielding passion for curating brand experiences. Sarah focuses on brand possibility and has developed and produced a wide range of events for best-in-class brands.

Kehoe will continue to provide overarching creative direction for the agency's entire portfolio of accounts and projects including managing the workflow of creative asset development and delivery and sourcing and assigning teams of experiential designers and graphic designers per project. With a consistent consideration of the guest journey, she has focused on creating experiences that feel organic, spontaneous and personal.

For more information, visit ExperienceNVE.com.





