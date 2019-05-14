NORMALER THAN EVERYONE Comes to Hollywood Fringe

When award-winning singer-songwriter and photographer Brian Joseph got the news that his wife had a rare and serious kind of cancer, he was stricken with the paralyzing fear that any husband and father would feel. But as an artist, his reaction was anything but normal. Normaler Than Everyone unearths both the pain and the humor of what seems ubiquitous - a loved one going through cancer. Normaler Than Everyone opens June 7 at The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

Normaler Than Everyone addresses small moments - making soup, lying to friends on social media, parenting and large moments too; calling 911, bedside vigilance, medical treatment. Through his songs, writings and photographs, Joseph presents a funny and moving portrait of a cancer caregiver, enraged by soup and terrified by the specter of ghosts. Normaler Than Everyone was ultimately a meditation on love and mortality.

Written and Performed by Brian Joseph

Directed and Co-devised by Dani Bedau

Produced by: Normaler Productions and Fringe Management, LLC

WHERE: The Broadwater Second Stage, 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

PERFORMANCE DATES:

Friday, June 07, 6:00 PM

Saturday, June 15, 8:30 PM

Wednesday, June 19, 8:30 PM

Saturday, June 22, 11:00 AM

Saturday, June 29, 3:00 PM

Running Time: 70 minutes - Ages 12+

TICKET PRICE: $15.00 - https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6033





