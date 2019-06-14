NMI Presents Elise Dewsberry In One-Woman Fundraiser Performance, June 23

"Mother's Mothers' Day" is a one-woman musical about Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mothers' Day, who spent the rest of her life trying to destroy the holiday because of its over-commercialization. She spent her last days in an asylum.

The music is by beloved American composer Amy Beach, with book and lyrics by Scott Guy, written as a tour-de-force for NMI's Artistic Director Elise Dewsberry.

There are TWO works of art to enjoy here:

1. Come see the one-and-only performance at the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 26th at 3:00PM.

2. Buy the album of songs which Anna's mother (Ann Reeves Jarvis) has recorded to raise funds for New Musicals Inc. (Note: these are 19th-century artsongs by American composer Amy Beach; this is not a cast album of the musical "Mother's Mothers' Day".)

For more info, and to buy tickets and/or the album, VISIT OUR FUNDRAISER PAGE.



