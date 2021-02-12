Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

NFMLA Presents Conversation With Jeff Byrd On Directing, Writing, and Producing

Date | Time: February 19th, 2021 | 3:00pm PT - 4:30pm PT

Feb. 12, 2021  

NFMLA Presents Conversation With Jeff Byrd On Directing, Writing, and Producing

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with director and producer Jeff Byrd, a a protégé of Spike Lee. They will discuss directing for film and television, the current production landscape and best practices for creatives who are launching their career.

Date | Time:

February 19th, 2021 | 3:00pm PT - 4:30pm PT

For more information and tickets, visit https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary

Link:

https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary


