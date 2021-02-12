NFMLA Presents Conversation With Jeff Byrd On Directing, Writing, and Producing

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Join NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) for a conversation with director and producer Jeff Byrd, a a protégé of Spike Lee. They will discuss directing for film and television, the current production landscape and best practices for creatives who are launching their career.

Date | Time:

February 19th, 2021 | 3:00pm PT - 4:30pm PT

https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary

Link:

https://watch.eventive.org/nfmlafebruary