NEWSIES Makes Headlines At Sutter Street Theatre

NEWSIES Comes to Sutter Street Theatre in August, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein based on the Disney film by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

The production is directed by Mike Jimena, with musical direction by David Williams, and choreography by Devin LePage

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! With lively music and dance and an extraordinary cast, Newsies is a musical not to be missed.

Masks required. In addition, Sutter Street Theatre has a hospital grade HEPA air filtration system.

Tickets: General $24, Seniors $22, Students $19, Children 12 and under $16. For reservations please call (916) 353-1001.