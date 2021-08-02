Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEWSIES Makes Headlines At Sutter Street Theatre

pixeltracker

With lively music and dance and an extraordinary cast, Newsies is a musical not to be missed.

Aug. 2, 2021  

NEWSIES Makes Headlines At Sutter Street Theatre

NEWSIES Comes to Sutter Street Theatre in August, featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein based on the Disney film by Bob Tzudiker and Noni White

The production is directed by Mike Jimena, with musical direction by David Williams, and choreography by Devin LePage

Set in turn-of-the-century New York City, Newsies is the rousing tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenage "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys' expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right! With lively music and dance and an extraordinary cast, Newsies is a musical not to be missed.

Masks required. In addition, Sutter Street Theatre has a hospital grade HEPA air filtration system.

Tickets: General $24, Seniors $22, Students $19, Children 12 and under $16. For reservations please call (916) 353-1001.


Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Jason SweetTooth Williams Photo
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Edred Utomi Photo
Edred Utomi

More Hot Stories For You

  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • VIDEO: Watch Wayne Brady & Seth Rudetsky On Demand