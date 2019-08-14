NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Comes To The Broad Stage

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica presents the first event of the acclaimed National Geographic Live series during The Broad Stage's 2019-20 Season - Life on the Vertical with Mark Synnott, climber, on September 26 & 27 at 7:30pm. Mark Synnott is a pioneering big wall climber and one of the most prolific adventurers of his generation. Currently, he is working to break scientific ground, reaching incredibly inaccessible environments in search of rare species.



Synott has traveled on nearly 30 expeditions to discover unclimbed and unexplored rock walls. He has made legendary first ascents of some of the world's tallest, most forbidding walls, from Baffin Island to Pakistan. In Auyuittuq National Park, Mark completed the first ski descent of the South Face of Mt. Odin via a 5,000-foot couloir.



Synnott has been a contributor for both National Geographic Television and National Geographic magazine since 1998. He was the author of two feature articles in National Geographic magazine: "Impossible Rock," a feature about exploratory rock climbing expedition to the Musandam Peninsula in Oman, and "Sins of the Aral," a feature article about the disappearance of the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan.



Synnott works with The North Face Research, Design, and Development team and lectures frequently on his life as a professional climber and explorer. He is a certified mountain guide and the owner and director of one of the premier guide services in the east-Synnott Mountain Guides.



National Geographic Live is the live events division of National Geographic. With a broad roster of talent including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, National Geographic Live's critically acclaimed programs have connected with audiences worldwide for over a century. Currently, National Geographic Live events are held in a variety of cities around the world, including, Seattle, Tampa, Los Angeles, and Calgary. In each of these cities, speakers share behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration onstage alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. For more information, visit natgeolive.com.



Tickets are now on sale at www.thebroadstage.org or by calling 310.434.3200.



ABOUT NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS LLC

National Geographic Partners LLC (NGP), a joint venture between Disney and the National Geographic Society, is committed to bringing the world premium science, adventure and exploration content across an unrivaled portfolio of media assets. NGP combines the global National Geographic television channels (National Geographic Channel, Nat Geo WILD, Nat Geo MUNDO, Nat Geo PEOPLE) with National Geographic's media and consumer-oriented assets, including National Geographic magazines; National Geographic studios; related digital and social media platforms; books; maps; children's media; and ancillary activities that include travel, global experiences and events, archival sales, licensing and e-commerce businesses. Furthering knowledge and understanding of our world has been the core purpose of National Geographic for 131 years, and now we are committed to going deeper, pushing boundaries, going further for our consumers ... and reaching millions of people around the world in 172 countries and 43 languages every month as we do it. NGP returns 27 percent of our proceeds to the nonprofit National Geographic Society to fund work in the areas of science, exploration, conservation and education. For more information visit natgeotv.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You