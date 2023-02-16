Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mystical, Magical, Caribbean Musical-Comedy DE OBEAH MON Returns To Los Angeles

De Obeah Mon is loosely based on the Moliere classic, "The Doctor In Spite Of Himself".

Feb. 16, 2023  

Mystical, Magical, Caribbean Musical-Comedy DE OBEAH MON Returns To Los Angeles

The Caribbean mystical, magical musical comedy farce "De Obeah Mon" was written by Image Award-winner Charles Douglass returns after 20 years to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 5, 2023, at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90005 for two exciting shows: 3:30 PM Matinee and 7:30 PM.

De Obeah Mon is loosely based on the Moliere classic, "The Doctor In Spite Of Himself". The story takes place on the mythical island of KHAKIKOTONGA (cocky-co-tone-ga), on the eve of the Khatongian Equinox Bash, a Mardi Gras, type celebration and is an annual event and the largest festival of the year.

Without causing too much confusion, the plot goes something like this: Bougainvillea, the beautiful young daughter of the village aristocrat, is engaged to marry a man she does not love, and so feigns an illness rendering her speechless. The faux Obeah Man--whom, his wife proclaims, is an MD, Ph.D., DWD (Doctor of witch doctors), and a DOD (Doctor of de obeah doctors)--is brought in to cure Bougainvillea.

The music Co-Composed by Jimmy Justice is a musical resplendent in a potpourri of musical styles ranging from calypso to reggae, R&B to standard Broadway-style tunes; all hummable and memorable. Starring Jamaican Pop StarPapa Michigan, Soulful Trap Recording Artist Alex Wakeen, vocalist Windy Barnes-Farrell (Stevie Wonder), LeNona Walton of the Platters; and actor Riley Kershaw. The Jamaican-born film & TV actor, and award-winning stage director Jeffrey Anderson-Gunter directs the musical.

For one night only, don't miss this funny enchanting performance. To purchase tickets and additional information visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225490®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2Fde-obeah-mon-1511009?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




