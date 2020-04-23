Musical Theatre West Postpones MAME And TREASURE ISLAND At The Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Due to the closure of the Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts through August 24, Musical Theatre West (MTW) is postponing its summer productions of Mame and Treasure Island. New dates will be announced in the coming months.

Patrons are requested to hold their tickets until our new dates are announced, to assure their selected seating will be held for them. Once announced, MTW will offer ticket exchanges and refunds as needed. Patrons will be notified by email as dates are secured and information will be updated on the theatre's website, www.musical.org.

Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer of Musical Theatre West adds that "During this necessary hiatus, MTW is closing its Box Office until mid-June and using the time to upgrade to a new ticketing system with exciting new online perks for subscribers and single ticket buyers alike." Patrons will be able to reach Box Office staff through email (tickets@musical.org) and phone (562) 856-1999 during this time and is committed to responding to inquiries within 48 hours.

Garman adds, "In the meantime, MTW is offering patrons 'Free 4 All' performances with MTW artists and 'Songs That Make Us Happy' programming, offering insights to classic musicals. Content is available online and through social media platforms."

For the full line up of free online programming, go to www.musical.org.





