Musical Theatre Orange County Presents Disneys MARY POPPINS Live On Stage

Winds from the east...mist comin' in, like something's a brewin' about to begin.

Based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the classic Disney film, the hit Broadway musical adaptation of Mary Poppins lands in Orange County with a heartwarming score, a spoonful of imagination, a lovable jack-of-all-trades named Bert and a flying nanny who's practically perfect in every way.

Come be swept away by classic tunes like "Spoonful of Sugar," "Chim Chim Cher-ee" and, of course, "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious", as young Jane and Michael learn many valuable life lessons from their unconventional nanny.

Mary Poppins the Musical stars Catherine Dickens as Mary Poppins, Colson Barkley as Bert, Gil Garcia as George Banks, with Haylie Beckman as Winifred Banks, Ellie Lynch and Wyatt Goodbrand, as Jane and Michael Banks, with Laura Erath as Miss Brill, Robertson Ay (Zachary Smart) Miss Andrew (Kayla Agnew) Bird Woman (Jessica Ordaz) Mrs. Corry (Cassie Wise) and Park Keeper/Chairman (Ron Banks).

This show is being reimagined by a group of fabulous Disney talent and alumni. Some of these folks include:

Mitch Atkins the Artistic Director and co-founder of MTOC. His work as Sr. Technical Director can be seen across the Resort and on the current Disney California Adventure show, Frozen at the Hyperion Theatre. Brian Sandahl, Set Designer, Art Director for The Disney Resort. One of Brian's favorite projects at the resort is, Holiday Haunted Mansion. Daniel Solis' choreography will take you on a magical journey and have you jumping to your feet in his rendition of Step in Time! Daniel has enjoyed a long career with The Walt Disney Company in a wide variety of Entertainment-related roles including Choreographer and Casting Director. Colson Barkley brings two levels of talent to the table as both Musical Director and bringing the iconic role of Bert to life on stage. Britany Callahan's creative and thoughtful direction dives into the heart of this family adrift, and brings them together in a way the contemporary audiences will connect to.

The Costume Design is brought to life via Evelyn Perez, combining a classic flair and incorporating a bit of the whimsical world of "Mary Poppins Returns".

Mary Poppins was co-created by acclaimed British producer Cameron Mackintosh (Oliver!) and features music and lyrics by the legendary Sherman brothers, George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, with a book by Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey). Be sure not to miss the magic as Musical Theatre Orange County presents Disney's "Mary Poppins".

RUN TIME: 2 hour 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission.

Time

7:30pm to 10:00pm

Doors open at 7:15pm

Price

Mezzanine: $30.00

Orchestra: $35.00

Age

3 & up

To purchase accessible seating, please contact (714) 637-0186 and a representative will be happy to return your call and assist with your ticket purchase.





