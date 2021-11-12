Long Beach based P3 Theatre Company Announces an Upcoming Production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre, Saturday, November 14 at 2 PM at the Broadwater Black Box - 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90038.

A fantastic selection of songs are featured in this brand new musical revue from shows including Rent, Les Misérables, Into the Woods, Matilda, Hairspray, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Once on This Island, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia! and many more!

P3 Theatre Company will be joining over 2,500 theatrical organizations from all 50 states and over 40 countries in producing their own local production of Music Theatre International's All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI's beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Come From Away, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, Fiddler on the Roof, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Hairspray, Into the Woods, Les Misérables, Little Shop of Horrors, Mamma Mia!, Matilda, My Fair Lady, Once on This Island, Rent, Waitress and many more!

For more information https://our.show/p3-theatre-company/49490.