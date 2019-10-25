Music From Ireland Showcase Kicks Off At Resident DTLA

Ireland Week (www.IrelandWeek.com) in association with Music From Ireland and Culture Ireland present Music From Ireland Showcase in partnership with "It's A School Night" at Bardot in Hollywood. Hosted by KCRW's Chris Douridas and featuring an all Irish line up of notable and emerging acts including SOAK, Soulé, Just Mustard, and Pillow Queens.

Music From Ireland showcase features a stellar line up of Irish music talent, as part of Ireland Week, a week-long conference with cultural festivities covering live music, theatre, visual art, film, TV, sports, tech, trade and animation.

After the last 2 years of sold out music showcases presented by Music From Ireland, IrelandWeek is returning to "It's a School Night" presented by Chris Douridas and Matt Goldman. Ireland Week returns to Los Angeles with the focus to bring Ireland to the world, and the world back to Ireland.

Resident DTLA

428 South Hewitt Street

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Monday, November 4, 2019 at 8 p.m. - 11 p.m.





