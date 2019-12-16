Musco Center Announces Quinn Kelsey To Star In 'Roberto Devereaux In Concert'

Baritone Quinn Kelsey, the 2015 recipient of the Metropolitan Opera's Beverly Sills Award and veteran of leading roles at the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and companies around the world, will perform the central role of the Duke of Nottingham in Musco Center for the Arts' presentation of LA Opera's new production of Donizetti's Roberto Devereux in Concert, February 25 at 7:30 pm.

One of Donizetti's "Tudor Trilogy" masterpieces inspired by British history, the opera is loosely based upon the historical court intrigues that led to the execution of the lover of Queen Elizabeth I. Mr. Kelsey will sing the key role of Duke of Nottingham, the wronged husband caught up in the title character's web of deceit.



Mr. Kelsey is making his LA Opera debut in Roberto Devereux, after performing Miller in Luisa Miller for the Lyric Opera of Chicago earlier this season and Marcello in La Bohème at the upcoming New Year's Eve Gala at the Metropolitan Opera, where he will subsequently appear as Germont in La Traviata.



Also, highly in demand as a concert performer, Mr. Kelsey has sung works by Mahler, Fauré, Szymanowski, Beethoven, and Puccini with the San Francisco Symphony, Nashville Symphony, and San Diego Symphony, among many others. In recital, he has been heard in Carnegie's Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, Cerritos Center, and with Performance Santa Fe.



Born and raised in Hawaii, where he received his Bachelor's of Music degree in Vocal Performance from the University of Hawaii, Mr. Kelsey has received numerous career and scholarship grants; was a member of the Lyric Opera Center for American Artists for three years; and was a finalist of the 2004 Placido Domingo Operalia Competition.



Tickets to Roberto Devereux are now available through the Musco Center Box Office at 844-OC-MUSCO (844-626-8726) or boxoffice@muscocenter.org. For more information visit muscocenter.org.





