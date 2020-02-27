Multi-Platinum Linda 'Peaches' Tavani to Takes Los Angeles By Storm At Vibrato Jazz

In the month that celebrates love around the world, Multiple Grammy Award nominee Linda "Peaches" Tavani sold out Herb Albert's legendary Vibrato Jazz Club in thirty minutes. Delivering her signature sultry voice, beauty, and showmanship to a spirited Los Angeles audience, Tavani and her band put on an unforgettable show.

"Linda is a musical force and everyone in the room knew they were witnessing one of the greats," describes local resident and filmmaker Marc Fusco. "She was electric-it was just a great show."

During a 90 minute set that included her upcoming single "Give Me Love" and 2019's "How Many times," Linda seamlessly worked in a few of her massive hits from Peaches and Herb such as "Shake Your Groove Thing," "Reunited," and "I Pledge My Love." All of which are still played on the radio everywhere in the world, and are constantly heard in countless movies, television shows, and commercials.

To end the show, Tavani spoke about Wow Jam International, which she cofounded with her husband Stephen Tavani. The organization has provided hot meals and assistance to over 1.4 million people with inner city outreach to the poorest communities in the world.

Linda's new single "Give Me Love" will be released in early spring, followed by a national tour. "How Many Times" is currently available on all digital platforms. For more information please visit LindaPeaches.com.





