Multi-Grammy Winner Cécile McLorin Salvant to Perform at CAP UCLA in January

Dec. 28, 2022  

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance will present multi-Grammy Award winner Cécile McLorin Salvant performing songs from her recent album, Ghost Song, on Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m. in Royce Hall. Tickets starting at $39 are available now at cap.ucla.edu, 310-825-2101 and the UCLA Central Ticket Office.

Ghost Song, Salvant's Nonesuch Records debut, explores the many ways people can be haunted - by lingering memories, roads not taken and ghosts real and imagined. Its disquietingly evocative songs follow living souls as they confront torments of absence - some characters lament loved ones gone too soon, others are troubled by the remnants of vanished romance and still others are paralyzed by the sense of time galloping past. Nothing Salvant has done can quite prepare listeners for the visceral intensity and genre-obliterating atmospheres of Ghost Song. The work draws on the tools she has used in the past, but in new and harrowing ways.

Salvant is a composer, singer and visual artist. The late opera singer Jessye Norman described her as "a unique voice supported by an intelligence and full-fledged musicality, which light up every note she sings." Salvant is an eclectic curator, unearthing connections among vaudeville, blues, global folk traditions, theater, jazz and baroque music. Salvant won the Thelonious Monk competition in 2010. She received Grammy Awards for Best Jazz Vocal Album for three consecutive albums and garnered a MacArthur Fellowship and the Doris Duke Artist Award.

The CAP UCLA 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs continue on Thursday, February 23 with the MVF Band.

Performance Details:


CAP UCLA presents
Cécile McLorin Salvant
Thursday, January 26 at 8 p.m.
Royce Hall, UCLA
10745 Dickson Ct, Los Angeles, CA 90095
Tickets start at $39.

Artist's Website: Cécile McLorin Salvant



