Mozart's REQUIEM Will Be Performed The La Verne Church in April

The concert will be held on April 21 at 4 pm.

By: Mar. 03, 2024
Mozart's REQUIEM Will Be Performed The La Verne Church in April

Director Niké St. Clair with The La Verne Church of the Brethren Sanctuary Choir and the Cal Poly Pomona Concert Choir and Chamber Singers, accompanied by a professional chamber orchestra, will present Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's haunting yet hopeful Requiem mass on April 21 at 4 pm.

General admission tickets are $15 each. Student tickets are $10.

Tickets will also be sold at the door on the day of the concert beginning at 3:00 p.m. by CPP staff. Doors open at 3:30 to the church's elegant sanctuary located at 22425 E Street, La Verne, CA 91750. Parking is limited.




Videos