Moving Arts Presents New Episodes Of ISOLATION INN

Moving Arts Theatre Company, known for their adventurous and immersive Site-Specific Theater, hasn't let a little thing like a global pandemic stop them from innovating. Six writers from their LA based company got together and created a 9-episode Zoom Series called Isolation Inn, streaming now.

Rather than letting Zoom be a hindrance for live theater, Moving Arts decided to incorporate the medium, almost making it one of the characters in their story. The result is a smart, touching, and wickedly funny story about nine essential workers who decided to Isolate together during the Lockdown of 2020. Shauna Silverman has always believed that every cloud has a silver lining-even if that cloud is a pandemic.

With a generous heart-and an eye toward self-promotion-the former sitcom actress springs into action when the "Safer at Home" emergency order is issued in Los Angeles on March 19th by offering the unoccupied rooms in her quaint L.A. Bed & Breakfast to "essential workers" and others who need to self-isolate. With humor, heart and a few surprises along the way, Isolation Inn weaves together the lives and stories of a range of characters in the early weeks of COVID-19 - all of whom have found their way to Shauna's residence - and start their path to becoming a fragile family as they navigate the new normal alone together.

Isolation Inn is a collaborative Moving Arts company project conceived by Trey Nichols and Dana Schwartz and written by Moving Arts company members Laura Buckles, Jackie Moses, Trey Nichols, Dana Schwartz, Michael Shutt, and Khari Wyatt. Directed by Darin Anthony Produced, edited & live streamed by Gabrieal Griego Our talented actors are Moving Arts company members as well as guest artists from our local LA theatre scene and beyond.

Starring Wendy Elizabeth Abraham, Daria Balling, Justin Huen, Clint Keller, Nathan Mohebbi, Trey Nichols, Dana Schwartz, Michael Shutt, William Warren and Lamont Webb and featuring Jonathan Amirkhan, Rebecca Davis, Tony DeCarlo, Daniel Dorr, Alexis Genya, Stacy Highsmith, Devere Rodgers, Peter James Smith, Khari Wyatt and Marlow Wyatt.

As a special addition for those joining the live streams, the Cast and Production Team will be hosting a live Zoom chat with the audience after the show. Think of it as a Virtual Wine and Cheese party, bring your questions (and wine and cheese) and join us after the stream on Sundays. Links will be posted in the live chat during our post show credits.

ISOLATION INN live streams on Sundays @ 2:00p (PST) starting March 7th, archive episodes links and detailed schedule for upcoming episodes at the link below. Live stream links are Pay What You Will. All performances will live-stream online. Link and instructions to access live-stream performances will be provided with reservation conformation.