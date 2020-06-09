Movie Theaters Could Be Reopening Soon in California

Jun. 9, 2020  
The California Department of Public Health issued its guidelines that would allow movie theaters to reopen as soon as Friday, June 12, according to Deadline.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has yet to comment on this current easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

AMC will hold its earnings call today, so hopefully there will be an announcement about its opening in California. Arclight Cinemas will not be among the immediate group to reopen on Friday. Cinemark's CEO Mark Zoradi said that the chain would have a phased reopening between June 19 and July 10.

Some of the "additional considerations for movie theaters" are:

  • limiting the number of attendees in the theater to 25% or 100, whichever is fewer.
  • implementing a reservation system so that moviegoers and arrive at staggered times
  • Patrons should wear face masks when not eating or drinking.
  • Ushers should assist with social distancing and directing entrance and exit traffic.
  • Consider using disposable or washable seat covers on porous surfaces that are difficult to clean.
  • Reconfigure parking lots to limit congregation points and ensure proper spacing (closing every other space).

Read the original article on Deadline.


