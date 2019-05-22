Moral Fixation Comes to HFF2019

Moral Fixation is a dark comedy that tracks Caleb and Claire as they learn what it means to be sober, grown up people in a time when morals and ideals seem to be culturally taboo. When Claire discovers that Caleb dallied with sex workers in the past, she becomes fixated on the symbolism of his actions and struggles with whether or not they define his character. And it sure would be a lot less confusing if she didn't have her own closeted skeletons. With the help of a relative and friends, they debate whether someone deserves to be judged by the actions of their past. Moral Fixation will premiere at the Hollywood Fringe Festival at Studio C Artists, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90038 June 9-29th.

Real life couple Cara and Gabe came up with the idea for their dramedy, 'Moral Fixation,' after having their own debate over whether or not paying for sex was a pardonable offense. It led to many an argument over ethics, innate goodness, and whether or not morals even matter that much anymore. As they took the argument out of the home they came to realize a lot of people have opinions about it. Like, really strong opinions.

Written by: Cara Loften and Gabe Berkovich, Directed by: John Coppola. Starring: Veronica Alicino, Gabe Berkovich, Bil Dwyer, Cara Loften, and Kate Robertson

Studio C Artists, 6448 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA, 90038

Performance Dates:

Sunday, June 9th @ 8.30pm

Friday, June 14 @ 8.30pm

Saturday, June 29 @ 2.30pm

Ticket Price: $15

Link: https://www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/6233

Cara Loften (Writer): Cara is an actor-writer-producer based in Los Angeles. She has various stage and screen appearances, most notably as Prya in the mult-award winning film By The Light of the Moon, Lori in Confessions of a Teenage Jesus Jerk, and in her own short film SEEK, in which she acted, wrote, and produced. Stage credits include YOU, an immersive show that boasts the highest ticket price ever paid, Off-Broadway in #ReganCross, and multiple NYC Fringe shows. This is her first time writing and producing for stage #thrilled!

Gabe Berkovich (Writer) is a comedian, actor, and writer and this is his first writing venture for the theatre. He has studied with Groundlings, Rob Rustler, and Larry Moss. He has appeared in some crowd favorites such as Entourage and Glee can be caught busting guts at The World Famous Comedy Store. This is his first time at Hollywood Fringe and he is also #thrilled.

John Coppola (Director) is a native of Brooklyn, New York, John Coppola is a multi-talented director and acting coach, whose clients have starred on HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, Netflix, FX, AMC, USA, Lifetime, Fox, WB, TNT and Showcase. As a director, John has helmed more than 100 theatrical productions in New York, Los Angeles and abroad. His credits include groundbreaking productions of Shakespeare, Brecht, John Patrick Shanley and Caryl Churchill, as well as critically acclaimed adaptations of Puccini's Madame Butterfly and Cabaret.





