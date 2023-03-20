Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK

And if you feel like getting to WORK yourself, sign up for mmLA's original open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long ("City of Dreams")!

Mar. 20, 2023  

Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK

On Thursday, March 23, join CMO (chief music officer) Gregory Nabours and the (mostly)musicals company for an evening of songs about work - the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had - at the Knitting Factory NoHo. Take a break from your daily grind and join us for a night of job-inspired entertainment!

Newly onboarded to the company are Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP on Broadway, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Israel Erron Ford (THE INHERITANCE at the Geffen), and singer-songwriter-recording artist James Byous (LOVE ACTUALLY Live at the Wallis). They join previously announced performers including: Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient), Amanda Kruger (upcoming A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), EK Dagenfield (Rockwell Musical Parodies' IT), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Justin Michael Wilcox (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), and Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood.) Also clocking in are some new (to mmLA) hires including Jenna Gillespie Byrd (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Rianny Vasquez (GREASE at La Mirada), Ricky Abilez (RENT at Coeurage Ensemble), and Zehra Fazal (A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen). The evening will also feature a special guest performance from Eric B. Anthony, Patrick Batiste, and the cast of the new musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE!

And if you feel like getting to WORK yourself, sign up for mmLA's original open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long ("City of Dreams")!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MAKE IT WORK are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Clock in at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and our open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!




Photos: Go Inside THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50th Anniversary Celebration Photo
Photos: Go Inside THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS 50th Anniversary Celebration
The cast and crew of CBS and Sony Television’s THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrated the 50th anniversary of daytime’s #1 drama at an exclusive event on Friday, March 17, in Los Angeles at The Vibiana. Check out the photos here!
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992
On March 15th, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” opened at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Playwright Anna Deavere Smith attended and posed with the cast, along with director Gregg T. Daniel, creative team members and special guests. Check out photos from the opening here!
Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles Photo
Photos: THE MAN IN A GREEN SUIT Premieres in Los Angeles
FYC Independents and the Van Nuys/Reseda Elks Lodge hosted 'The Man in a Green Suit' Premiere on Friday, March 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. Check out photos here!
Review: THE LONELY FEW at The Geffen Playhouse Photo
Review: THE LONELY FEW at The Geffen Playhouse
Zoe Sarnak’s score rocks. It sounds at times like Blondie or the B-52s (I like the B-52s so that comparison is not a dig here), but is so intrinsically connected to the emotional arch of the story being told that it soars like a musical theatre score should.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper ForumPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of TWILIGHT: LOS ANGELES, 1992 at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum
March 18, 2023

On March 15th, “Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992” opened at Center Theatre Group / Mark Taper Forum. Playwright Anna Deavere Smith attended and posed with the cast, along with director Gregg T. Daniel, creative team members and special guests. Check out photos from the opening here!
Los Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDELos Altos Stage Company Presents HAROLD AND MAUDE
March 17, 2023

Los Altos Stage Company presents Harold and Maude as the fourth production of its 2022-2023 season.
Critically Acclaimed Modern Parlor Magic Returns To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows Premiering April 7Critically Acclaimed Modern Parlor Magic Returns To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows Premiering April 7
March 17, 2023

The event is an intimate show of magic, mentalism, music and theater inspired by Victorian Era parlor shows and a found diary from 1895. Storyteller magician David Carlo weaves in personal diary entries and historical moments to transport audiences back in time.
Gender-Expansive Production of A NEW BRAIN to be Presented at Celebration TheatreGender-Expansive Production of A NEW BRAIN to be Presented at Celebration Theatre
March 17, 2023

Celebration Theatre, in association with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, will present a brand new look at the William Finn musical, A NEW BRAIN,  music and lyrics by William Finn.
DAVID CARLO MODERN PARLOR MAGIC To Return To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season ShowsDAVID CARLO MODERN PARLOR MAGIC To Return To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows
March 17, 2023

'David Carlo Modern Parlor Magic' announced its return to the iconic Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel with the new Spring Season schedule premiering on April 7th weekend running through June 4th.
share