Michael-Leon Wooley, Israel Erron Ford & More Join MOSTLY MUSICALS: MAKE IT WORK

On Thursday, March 23, join CMO (chief music officer) Gregory Nabours and the (mostly)musicals company for an evening of songs about work - the jobs you love, the jobs you hate, and the jobs you wish you had - at the Knitting Factory NoHo. Take a break from your daily grind and join us for a night of job-inspired entertainment!

Newly onboarded to the company are Michael-Leon Wooley (LITTLE SHOP on Broadway, film: THE PRINCESS AND THE FROG), Israel Erron Ford (THE INHERITANCE at the Geffen), and singer-songwriter-recording artist James Byous (LOVE ACTUALLY Live at the Wallis). They join previously announced performers including: Sharon McNight (Tony nominee: STARMITES, MAC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient), Amanda Kruger (upcoming A NEW BRAIN at Celebration), EK Dagenfield (Rockwell Musical Parodies' IT), Jimmy Marino (INTO LIGHT), Justin Michael Wilcox (SOMETHING ROTTEN at 5 Star), and Miatta Lebile (Second City Hollywood.) Also clocking in are some new (to mmLA) hires including Jenna Gillespie Byrd (FTR: BAZ Las Vegas, world premiere RECORDED IN HOLLYWOOD), Rianny Vasquez (GREASE at La Mirada), Ricky Abilez (RENT at Coeurage Ensemble), and Zehra Fazal (A WICKED SOUL IN CHERRY HILL at the Geffen). The evening will also feature a special guest performance from Eric B. Anthony, Patrick Batiste, and the cast of the new musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE!

And if you feel like getting to WORK yourself, sign up for mmLA's original open mic afterparty, hosted by Justin Anthony Long ("City of Dreams")!

Tickets for (mostly)musicals MAKE IT WORK are $25/general admission and $35/VIP and are available at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com. Clock in at 6pm for dinner and drinks (no minimum required), showtime is 7:30pm and our open mic afterparty follows. The Knitting Factory NoHo is located on the upper level of the Federal Bar at 5303 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA. Valet and street parking are available.

(mostly)musicals is a (mostly)bi-monthly themed cabaret series in LA produced by amy francis schott with music director Gregory Nabours since 2014 - join our email list at www.mostlymusicalsLA.com to always know about upcoming shows!