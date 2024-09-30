Michael Feinstein to Perform at The Luckman Fine Arts Complex's 30th Anniversary Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its 30th anniversary gala, The Luckman Fine Arts Complex at Cal State LA will present the multi-platinum-selling, five-time Grammy-nominated artist Michael Feinstein on Friday, October 4, at 8:00 pm. Supported by the Carnegie Hall Ensemble and the Luckman Jazz Orchestra, the "Ambassador of the Great American Songbook" will pay a heartfelt tribute to the legendary Tony Bennett, bringing his iconic songs to life in a symphony of sound.

Michael Feinstein's close friendship with Tony Bennett adds a profound layer to this tribute, as their camaraderie brings authenticity and depth to each note performed. Not only does Feinstein's masterful interpretation of Bennett's timeless repertoire pay homage to an era of classic songwriting, but it also preserves the rich cultural heritage that these songs represent.

The performance will feature hits such as "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," "The Best is Yet To Come," "I Get a Kick Out of You," "Stranger in Paradise" and many more. Feinstein's dynamic interpretations, coupled with the grandeur of the big band, will create an unforgettable night that honors the legacy of Tony Bennett in all its glory.

The show also brings to bear the history of Carnegie Hall, which has been connected to the big band for decades. Icons from across the 20th and 21st centuries have graced the stage of Carnegie Hall, from Benny Goodman to Duke Ellington, Louis Armstrong to Ella Fitzgerald, and from Frank Sinatra to, of course, Tony Bennett. The music-making of Feinstein and the Carnegie Hall Big Band continue this tradition, as this program brings the Hall's history to life onstage.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://theluckman.org/events/michael-feinstein/

Comments