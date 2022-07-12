Michael Carbajal Joins Forces With World Bank & Hollywood Foreign Press Association To Create A Series Of Global Forums

Former NASA award-winning content producer Michael Carbajal has announced a collaboration with the Narrating Behavior Change Program of the World Bank and Hollywood Foreign Press Association to co-sponsor a series of Global Forums designed to promote the growth of 'edutainment' around the world.

The unique partnership will connect Hollywood with the global development community by creating programming with the goal of helping to promote important sustainability goals for the improvement of the lives of millions of people struggling with healthcare, environmental and other challenges.

The debut HFPA-World Bank Global Forum Zoom event is scheduled for Wednesday July 27, 2022, from 11 AM-1 PM PT (2-4 PM ET).

"For the debut forum in our series, we have curated an incredible panel featuring experts in their respective fields," comments Carbajal. "The panelists will demonstrate through their presentations and discussions how high-quality edutainment can be a game changer as we address today's global challenges."

Panelists and additional events in the Global Forum series will be announced soon on the World Bank's website.

Edutainment promotes and supports programs designed to combat poverty, gender inequality and climate change, among others. These issues are at the core of the environmental, social and governance (ESG) frameworks of investors, and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are an urgent call for action by all countries.

Born in White Plains, New York, Michael Carbajal is an award-winning producer who began his career in film and television at NASA headquarters, where he worked on documentaries and interactive features as Senior Content Producer. He was a member of the NASA Television production team that won the Primetime Emmy Award, recognizing television engineering excellence on the 40th anniversary of the televised Apollo moon landing. The team was also awarded the coveted Webby and Adobe MAX awards and was featured on CNN.

After NASA, Carbajal transitioned to the private sector as a content producer, specializing in unscripted documentaries and docuseries. From new findings at Machu Picchu to the latest advances in artificial intelligence, his interests remain fixed on discovering humanity's potential, whether finding it in the past or speculating on the future. He also held positions at MTV Networks and Google.

Carbajal is currently collaborating with the World Bank and Hollywood Foreign Press Association on the development of "edutainment," connecting Hollywood productions with sustainability goals and diversity initiatives. Under the banner of his film company, Trendline Films, Carbajal is currently in production on the film Split Decisions, starring the late Kristoff St. John, Mia St. John, Sugar Ray Leonard, 'Sugar' Shane Mosely, and others.

Carbajal is a member of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and has served on its awards and events committees. He is a Constellation Circle donor of the Motion Picture Academy Museum and a member of Mensa. He currently resides in Los Angeles.