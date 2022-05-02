Metro Art Presents and Dublab Team to Launch DEEP ROUTES Documentary Radio Series with A Live Event At Union Station

In celebration of the "Deep Routes" documentary radio series, Metro Art Presents and dublab are hosting a free live event at Union Station on Saturday, May 7, from 4-8 p.m.

Featuring live performances, DJ sets and installations that reflect the fabric of Los Angeles, the event highlights the wide spectrum of voices from the first six episodes of "Deep Routes," the documentary radio series produced by dublab in partnership with Metro Art. "Deep Routes" explores the range of music histories that are shaped by Los Angeles' built environment and its transit system.

Music performers include Jimetta Rose and The Voices of Creation, Thee Illusions, Anna Luisa Petrisko, Tongva singers Jessa and Tina Calderon, and Lealani along with DJ sets from Domenic Priore & Becky Ebenkamp; Ruben Molina; Sam Sweet (All Night Menu); Spiñorita; Xandão; and DJ Paul V. with drag performer Love, Connie. Each performance touches on a different music community or cultural landscape in connection with transit lines in Los Angeles County that were featured in the first season-along with a few peeks into the next six episodes-to bring the radio series to life.

Highlights will also include an installation of a 1955 Seeburg J Jukebox stocked with the original records from Little Tokyo's famed Atomic Café. "Atomic Nancy" Sekizawa will be on hand to tell stories from the heyday of the legendary punk hang out. Attendees will also have the opportunity to pose with a colorfully painted World War II-era jeepney-a staple of public transit in the Philippines- courtesy of the Pilipino Workers Center.

Started in summer 2020, "Deep Routes" is a radio documentary series exploring the various overlapping and intersecting musical histories embedded in the Los Angeles landscape-as told by voices from the respective scenes. Episodes have focused on Downtown Los Angeles and Little Tokyo, Wilshire Boulevard, the Crenshaw District, Hollywood, Silver Lake, and Elysian Valley with more to come. The second season of "Deep Routes" and an accompanying website, were additionally made possible with support to dublab from the Eastside Arts Initiative and California Humanities, a nonprofit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For additional information on the event, visit https://unionstationla.com/happenings/metro-art-presents-deep-routes-with-dublab