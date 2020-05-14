Method and Madness Streams a Facebook Live Stream Of HAMLET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Method and Madness continues their Free Weekly Facebook Live Streams of classic plays with William Shakespeare's HAMLET, this Saturday, May 16, at 7 PM PDT.

The performance will conclude a six week run of streams, which commenced with MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING, and continued with THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST, Scott Barnhardt's GAMERS, KING LEAR, and TWELFTH NIGHT. Shows will resume on May 29.

The ensemble includes Leon Russom as The Ghost and Player King, Will Block as Hamlet, Matt K. Miller as Claudius, Paige Lindsey White as Gertrude, Annette Bizal as Ophelia, Time Winters as Polonius, Tom Block as Laertes, Jono Eiland as Horatio, Ian Runge as Barnardo and Rosencrantz, Margaret Starbuck as Francisco and Guildenstern, Matt Curtin as Lucianus/Priest/Osric, Julie Lanctot as Captain/Player Queen, and Michael J. Asberry as Marcellus/Gravedigger.

The stream can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/. More information on Method and Madness can be found at https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/





