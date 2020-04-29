Method and Madness Presents a Facebook Live Stream Of KING LEAR

Method and Madness continues their weekly streams of classic plays with Shakespeare's KING LEAR, this Friday, May 1st, at 7 PM PST. The play is directed by Artistic Director Will Block and features Tony Amendola in the title role.

Block says of the play: "King Lear is a thematic break from our largely comedic programming, but it's one that I'm deeply deeply passionate about. This is a story about how a national crisis and a crumbling government affect how generations communicate with each other. In that regard, it could not be more timely, and when it is delivered from the mouths of such a human and accomplished cast, it absolutely sings."

Mr. Amendola, a veteran of the LA theatre scene, returns to the role after a run at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Rounding out the ensemble are Liza Seneca as Goneril, Charlotte Munson as Regan, Annette Bizal as Cordelia, Matt K. Miller as the Duke of Gloucester, Charles Pasternak as Edmund, Will Block as Edgar, Matt Curtin as the Fool, Dawn Alden as the Earl of Kent, Matt Cwern as the Duke of Cornwall, Thomas Bigley as the Duke of Albany, Dennis Renard as the King of Francs and Ensemble, Tom Block as Oswald and Ensemble, and Michael Bigley as the Duke of Burgundy and Ensemble.

The stream can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/methodandmadnesstheater/.

More info on Method and Madness can be found at: https://www.methodandmadnessco.com/





