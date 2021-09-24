Mentalist Michael Gutenplan Presents DARK MINDS At Six Flags Magic Mountain

Master mentalist and third-generation psychic Michael Gutenplan is presenting his all-new mentalism show Dark Minds at the Gearworks Theater in Six Flags Magic Mountain every night of Fright Fest, Saturday, September 11 through October 31, 2021 - Three shows nightly - at 5:30, 8:00, and 9:30 PM. The show is interactive and guests are required to wear a mask while in the theater.

Admission to the show is included with park entrance.

During the 40-minute performance Michael explores the secrets to the psychic mind and unlocks hidden powers in his volunteers. A third-generation psychic, Gutenplan works with audience volunteers performing a variety of mentalism experiments that include ESP, manifestation, suspension, and direct mind reading. In addition to Gutenplan, 6 dancers perform dance routines after each psychic segment.

Gutenplan says "It's a thrill to be back on stage, performing for over 800 guests each show. I'm following in the footsteps of incredible performers like Harry Blackstone Jr, and Falkenstein & Willard, and I've created a theatrical performance designed to entertain the toughest crowds. This show is important, not only because it's at the nation's premier thrill park, but because after 19 months of COVID, we're desperate for incredible live entertainment. The park is at the top of its game with its haunted attractions, decorations, sets and mazes - and this show works perfectly within it. It really is theatrical entertainment at its best!"

Michael has performed at the internationally-renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood and his critically-acclaimed one-man show "Extraordinary Deceptions" off-Broadway at the Lion Theatre.

Michael Gutenplan is an award-winning mentalist who energizes, enthralls, and entertains with amazing magic and unforgettable psychic entertainment. He is a third-generation psychic who astonishes audiences with demonstrations of telepathy, telekinesis, ESP, mind control, and divination. Michael has successfully predicted the winner of the last eight Super Bowls, the top three places in the past six Kentucky Derbies, and baffled everyone with his amazing prediction of 15 spins of the roulette wheel at the Cosmopolitan Casino in Las Vegas (which is why he is banned from that property for life!). Over the past 20 years Michael has performed on five continents and in 48 states, at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Off-Broadway in "Extraordinary Deceptions" and in "The Spy Magic Show" in Washington, D.C. As a magic and psychic consultant, Michael has advised film, TV, theater, and theme park productions. Michael is considered an expert in palm and crystal readings and has lectured on the history of psychic phenomena and magic history. He is currently performing in "The Members Only Show," an incredible evening of magic and psychic entertainment presented to members of exclusive private clubs, associations and organizations around the world.