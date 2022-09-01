Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Matt Shakman to Step Down as Artistic Director of The Geffen Playhouse

Prior to joining as Artistic Director in 2017, Shakman directed three acclaimed productions at the Playhouse.

Sep. 01, 2022  
The Geffen Playhouse's artistic director, Matt Shakman, announced he will step down from his role in February, Los Angeles Times reports.

Matt last helmed Mysterious Circumstances for the Geffen in 2019 and prior to joining as Artistic Director in 2017, Shakman directed three acclaimed productions at the Playhouse: the West Coast premiere of David Lindsay-Abaire's Good People (2012), the world premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Wait Until Dark (2013), and Joshua Harmon's Bad Jews (2015). Matt founded and was the artistic director of the Black Dahlia Theatre in Los Angeles, which was named "one of a dozen young American companies you need to know" by American Theatre magazine and "Best Small Theatre" by Los Angeles magazine.

Matt has directed episodes of Game of Thrones (DGA nomination), Mad Men, Fargo, The Good Wife, and Succession. He helmed the pilot episode for Hulu's The Great (Emmy nomination) starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult and produced and directed all episodes of WandaVision (Emmy nominations for Direction and Limited Series, DGA nomination), a Marvel Studios event series for Disney+ starring Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. Matt recently produced and directed The Consultant for Amazon starring Christoph Waltz and Welcome to Chippendales for Hulu starring Kumail Nanjiani, Murray Bartlett, and Annaleigh Ashford.




