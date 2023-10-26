Marlow Wyatt, LP & More to Join BOB BARTH'S ONE NIGHT STAND

Get ready for a thrilling night of entertainment as "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" presents "HELLRAISER IV," featuring an electrifying lineup of special guests and engaging discussions.

Tonight, the show promises an unforgettable experience on Thursday, October 26th, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Event Details: - Show Title: "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" -

Date: Thursday, October 26th -

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM PT / 10:00 PM - 2:00 AM ET -

Streaming Platform: Sheena's Jungle Room Stream

This week's exhilarating lineup includes: **Special Guest LP:**

**Playwright Marlow Wyatt:** Playwright Marlow Wyatt will discuss the emotionally stunning production of her play "SHE," currently running at the Antaeus Theatre Company in Glendale. Dive into the world of theater and storytelling with this insightful interview.

**Join us for an exclusive interview with the incredible songwriter and performer LP. You'll hear all about their remarkable performances and their captivating journey in the world of music.

**Canadian Indie Rock Band HALF MOON RUN:** Bob Barth welcomes the talented Canadian indie rock band HALF MOON RUN to the show for a lively conversation. Explore their music and creative process as they take center stage.

**Concert Coverage:** The show will also take you on a musical journey with a visit to the City National Grove of Anaheim to check out the legendary hard rockers Night Ranger.

Bob Barth and his guests promise an evening filled with thought-provoking discussions, captivating music, and engaging conversations. Join in the excitement on Thursday, October 26th, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Listen to the show here: [WFMU Live Stream](https://wfmu.org/)

Join in the fun and interact here: [Show Playlist & Chat](https://wfmu.org/playlists/shows/133306) (Click "Pop-up" to listen)

If you miss it LIVE (and you really shouldn't) catch it & all the archived shows here: [Archived Shows](https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1)

Join in the excitement on Thursday, October 26th, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM PT (10:00 PM to 2:00 AM ET) on the Sheena's Jungle Room Stream.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this fantastic event, packed with surprises and unforgettable moments. For more information about "Bob Barth's One Night Stand" and upcoming episodes, please visit [https://wfmu.org/playlists/N1].