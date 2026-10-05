Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette and More to Headline THIS IS CRAZY! Benefit Performance

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Following a New York debut that raised nearly $500,000 for the National Alliance on Mental Illness, THIS IS CRAZY! is coming to Los Angeles for a one-night-only benefit performance and afterparty at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, October 13, 2026.

Written and directed by Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V, formerly Eve Ensler, creator of THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES, the bold, funny, and deeply human play brings together an ensemble of film, television, and theater talent for original monologues exploring mental illness, family, survival, and the complexity of the human experience.

The Los Angeles cast includes Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Lois Smith, Rudy Pankow, Rob Morrow, Rachel Hilson, Colette Hayes, Luke Ferrari, and Olivia Oguma with additional participants still to be announced.

Tickets are now on sale for the Tuesday, October 13th benefit performance and afterparty at The Wallis Annenberg Performing Arts Center in Beverly Hills.

The evening marks the West Coast bow of the New York project that featured leading artists including Jane Fonda, Edie Falco, Mark Ruffalo, Rachel Hilson, Sanaa Lathan, and Lois Smith, underscoring the entertainment community's continued commitment to using storytelling to expand mental health awareness.

Developed as an idea by CAA's Community & Impact (formerly the CAA Foundation), the philanthropic arm of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), in memory of beloved talent manager Chris Huvane. THIS IS CRAZY! is produced by Ruth-Ann Huvane, mental health advocate and NAMI National Board Member, and Tony Montenieri, executive producer of Lotus Productions. One hundred percent of proceeds from the performance will benefit NAMI.

The views, opinions, and perspectives expressed in this play are solely those of V's and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of NAMI, its board of directors, its affiliates, or its members.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 32 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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