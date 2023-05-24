Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Perform at LA Pride; Full Lineup Out Now

The festival takes place on June 9 and June 10.
Christopher Street West Association (CSW) – the 501(c)3 nonprofit that’s produced the iconic LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years – announced today additional artists joining LA Pride in the Park’s star-studded lineup.
Additional artists join previously announced multi-award winning global superstars and headliners Megan Thee Stallion (June 9) and Mariah Carey (June 10).
Following last year’s overwhelming success and demand, the multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert experience at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, LA Pride in the Park is one of the most sought after and largest Official Pride concerts in the country. For ticket information, please visit lapride.org.
