Mariah Carey, Megan Thee Stallion & More to Perform at LA Pride; Full Lineup Out Now

The festival takes place on June 9 and June 10.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For Th Photo 2 Cast Revealed For JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts
THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June Photo 3 THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE to Play The Hollywood Fringe Festival This June
David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna P Photo 4 David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

David Ellenstein Named Artistic Director & Bill Kerlin Named Managing Director of Laguna Playhouse

Christopher Street West Association (CSW) – the 501(c)3 nonprofit that’s produced the iconic LA Pride celebration for more than 50 years – announced today additional artists joining LA Pride in the Park’s star-studded lineup.

Additional artists join previously announced multi-award winning global superstars and headliners Megan Thee Stallion (June 9) and Mariah Carey (June 10).

Following last year’s overwhelming success and demand, the multi-stage event will expand to a two-day concert experience at Los Angeles State Historic Park. Across 32 acres and with a capacity for 25,000, LA Pride in the Park is one of the most sought after and largest Official Pride concerts in the country. For ticket information, please visit lapride.org

June 9 Artist Lineup

Main Stage

  • Megan Thee Stallion
  • Fletcher
  • Symone
  • Gigi Goode
  • Dorian Electra
  • The Scarlet Opera
  • G Flip
  • Foudeqush
  • Saturn Risin9
  • The Iconic House of Miyake-Mugler + Friends

All Out Stage 

  • The Party By Ostbahnhof
  • Miki Ratsula
  • Jeffrey Eli
  • Codi Smith
  • Pain Behavior

June 10 Artist Lineup

Main Stage

  • Mariah Carey
  • King Princess
  • Violet Chachki
  • Gottmik
  • Sasha Colby
  • JENEVIEVE 
  • VINCINT
  • Alex Chapman
  • Mad Tsai
  • Minke
  • Ah Mer Ah Su
  • Bobby Newberry
  • The Iconic House of Ninja + Friends

All Out Stage

  • A Club Called Rhonda
  • Emeryld
  • Neyva
  • Lyle Anthony
  • Chanel Jolé
  • Soltera
  • The Mannequins

Photo courtesy of LA Pride



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June Photo
DEATH OF A SALESMAN Comes to CASA 0101 Theater in June

CASA 0101 Theater presents ARTHUR MILLER’S 1949 Pulitzer Prize-winning play, DEATH OF A SALESMAN. “a tragedy of a common man,” under the direction of CORKY DOMINGUEZ, starring Vance Valencia, Christine Avila, Eddie Diaz, Adam Hollick, Jack Bernaz and Daniel E. Mora, and featuring Jared Trevino, Leah Verrill, Jeff Blumberg, Chloe Diaz, Gor Leo Babkhanyan, Kriss Dozal and Mariana Campos.

BIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
BIRDS AND THE CURIOSITY Comes to the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

The World Premiere of Birds and the Curiosity, co-written by Gefei Liu & Olivia Xing and co-Directed by Gefei Liu & Olivia Xing opens its nine performance run on Friday, June 9th at The Hudson Theatres Mainstage.

GMCLA 2023 GALA Honors Mayor Karen Bass and Disney Concerts Photo
GMCLA 2023 GALA Honors Mayor Karen Bass and Disney Concerts

Gay Men’s Chorus of Los Angeles will present the 2023 GALA on Sunday, June 25 at Walt Disney Concert Hall immediately following the 3:00 p.m. matinee performance of Disney PRIDE in Concert — a multimedia musical celebration featuring GMCLA’s 200 singers, a 25-piece orchestra and stunning video projections, with almost 50 songs from over 20 beloved Disney films and the Disney Parks.

Hundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Parks 4th of July Block Party Photo
Hundreds of Drones to Take Over Gloria Molina Grand Park's 4th of July Block Party

Gloria Molina Grand Park, powered by The Music Center, is reinventing Downtown L.A.’s largest free Fourth of July celebration. For the first time in the park’s 10-year history, an incredible drone show—not traditional fireworks—will light up the night sky.


From This Author - Michael Major

Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season OneMeet the Queens of DRAG RACE MEXICO Season One
What To Stream On Max This Memorial Day WeekendWhat To Stream On Max This Memorial Day Weekend
CMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on HuluCMA Fest Documentary to Premiere on Hulu
Bailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All TimeBailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All Time

Videos

Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage Video Video: How Tovah Feldshuh Built a Five-Decade Career Onstage
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Video
Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
Shakespeare Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Kicks Off CBS MORNINGS' 'Road to the Tonys' Series
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LISA VROMAN LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'A Million Dreams' Gala, Fundraiser, and Performance
P3 Theatre Company (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Odyssey: Race and Racism
The Broadwater (6/11-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Darryl Maximilian Robinson Highlights His Sherlock Holmes Stage Credits
The Excaliber Shakespeare Company Los Angeles Archival Project (7/15-9/01)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Thank You So Much For Coming
Broadwater Blackbox (6/03-6/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You