Mandy Gonzalez to Appear at The Soraya with Special Guest Javier Muñoz

Mandy Gonzalez will "take a break" from playing Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway for a rare Southern-California appearance at the Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts (The Soraya) on Saturday, October 26 at 8pm. Gonzalez will perform hits from Wicked, Hamilton, and more.



Mandy Gonzalez is a Santa Clarita Valley native and currently lights up Broadway eight shows a week starring as Angelica in the musical sensation Hamilton. Mandy's breakout role was starring as Nina in Lin-Manuel Miranda's debut hit In The Heights. She later went on to star in Wicked, Aida, and perform for symphonies around the world. Javier Muñoz guest stars in this unforgettable evening at The Soraya. Muñoz stepped into Miranda's shoes when he took over the lead role of Alexander Hamilton in the blockbuster musical Hamilton.



Tickets for Mandy Gonzalez: From Stephen Schwartz to Lin-Manuel Miranda start at $39 and are available at www.TheSoraya.org or by calling (818) 677-3000. This performance is generously sponsored by the Owen W. and Christine H Smith Endowment.

Mandy Gonzalez has thrilled audiences on Broadway, lit up the screen and started a social movement.



Mandy currently stars as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. Onstage, the dynamic range of Mandy's voice sets a new standard-one moment, she can be soft and sultry, the next moment, she can shake the rafters. Mandy is a Warner Music artist and recently released her debut album, FEARLESS, which debuted at #13 on the iTunes pop charts.



Mandy is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony award-winning show, In the Heights. She also starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked-blowing the roof off of the Gershwin Theatre every night.



Mandy has performed with symphonies around the world, most recently as the lead vocalist with the Philly POPS -- Mandy's version of "This Land is Your Land" shook the crowd of 500,000 people on July 4th.



Mandy is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad-a social media movement for inclusiveness and positivity. #FearlessSquad connects millions of people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves and helps them empower each other.



Mandy is also an author-she recently published a widely-cited article in the Harvard Business Review on how to overcome one's fear of public speaking and be more confident in one's communication and leadership.





