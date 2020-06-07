Main Street Theatre Works Will Host KONG'S NIGHT IN

Since Main Street Theatre Works was forced to cancel its 2020 Summer season at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they have put together a virtual fundraiser that they hope will help satisfy some of the company's artistic needs, the patrons' entertainment needs, and help with MSTW's financial needs. It's a Facebook Live event called "Kong's Night IN!"

On June 20th at 7:00pm, join in on the company's Facebook page (Main Street Theatre Works) as they present a Virtual Staged Reading of the first act of Kong's Night Out (they don't want to spoil the ending for next year). The performance will also be broadcast on KVGC Radio 1340AM, or 96.5 FM, in Amador county. Sponsors are All Sierra Roofing, Toma & Associates, Inc., and Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards.

There will be an opportunity to make a donation throughout the performance, and the company hopes you'll support them just as you would have during the summer. But wait! There's more! If you donate $50 or more before June 15th, you'll be gifted a bottle of wine from Yorba Shake Ridge Ranch & Vineyards in Sutter Creek. Your email confirmation will give you specifics as how to arrange a curbside pick up your wine. Also, any size donation before June 15th will be sent a bag of popcorn to enjoy as you watch "Kong's Night IN!"

As an added bonus, Associate Artistic Director, Julie Anchor, will have a live interview with Jack Neary, the playwright of Kong's Night Out, to find out what his process was in writing this crazy play, and if he's a true fan of the 1933 film.

So, join the cast (Scott Adams, Julie Anchor, Paul Fearn, Rick Grant-Coons, Vincent Keene, Brandon Rapoza, Tara Reynolds, & Kaitlin Richards) as they bring to life a fun twist to an old classic, directed by Allen Pontes. Go to Main Street Theatre Works Facebook page, Saturday, June 20th at 7pm for the Fundraiser Kong's Night IN! It'll give you a taste of what you'll see next summer at the Kennedy Mine Amphitheatre, when they produce the full production.

Main Street Theatre Works is a professionally oriented theatre company, performing in the heart of Amador County. Now entering its 26th season, MSTW continues to be dedicated to bringing professional and community theatre artists together to produce classical and contemporary plays, striving for a balance that stimulates both artists and audiences.

