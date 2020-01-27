Mack & Poppy Set For Desert Rose Playhouse In Rancho Mirage Next Month

Mack & Poppy, America's best least-known lounge act, will make their Coachella Valley debut with their acclaimed show 'Til Death Do Us Part for two shows only on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, at 8pm, at the Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage.

With a musical look at their tumultuous, legendary marriage and professional partnership, this dynamic duo of comedy and song takes audiences on a trip down memory lane recalling their first meeting, courtship, marriage, and their meteoric rise from total obscurity to semi-fame.

Mack & Poppy are the creation of Christopher Michael Graham and Tod Macofsky . Crooner Mack Diamond (Macofsky) began his career as a child star, singing on street corners with his two older brothers, Shlomo and Moishe. Later, Mack suffered a decade of depression and alcoholism in Las Vegas, where he spent eight years performing his solo show, A Yiddishe Mackie, at The Imperial Palace. He met the lovely Poppy Fields while she was in the chorus of Jubilee!, and the rest is showbiz history.

Southern Belle Poppy Fields (Graham) escaped the narrow-minded confines of Possum Trot, Alabama, and traveled the world as a singer/dancer/actress, entertaining celebrities, businessmen, and heads-of-state. After a successful beauty pageant career, the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas called, where Poppy wed and divorced four husbands before finally meeting and marrying the "Sensation of the 24-hour Buffet," entertainer Mack Diamond. Music direction is by the critically acclaimed Jack Cheddar ( John Randall ).





