MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! Postponed at The Colony Theatre in Burbank

Producer Philip Roger Roy and The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) have announced the postponement of actor/comedian Brad Zimmerman's return to Southern California in his solo show My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous! Previously set to run October 19 through November 12, new dates are to be announced.

In a joint statement, Roy and The Colony said, “First and foremost, we'd like to say that we are horrified by recent world events and our hearts are with every innocent victim affected. We have agreed that now is not the appropriate time to present this show and we are postponing its run to a future date. We are saddened to have to make this decision and we thank everyone for their understanding.”



Refunds are available at point of purchase.