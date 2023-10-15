MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! Postponed at The Colony Theatre in Burbank

New dates are to be announced.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY & STILL NOT FAMOUS! Postponed at The Colony Theatre in Burbank Producer Philip Roger Roy and The Colony Theatre (Heather Provost, Producing Artistic Director) have announced the postponement of actor/comedian Brad Zimmerman's return to Southern California in his solo show My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous! Previously set to run October 19 through November 12, new dates are to be announced.

In a joint statement, Roy and The Colony said, “First and foremost, we'd like to say that we are horrified by recent world events and our hearts are with every innocent victim affected. We have agreed that now is not the appropriate time to present this show and we are postponing its run to a future date. We are saddened to have to make this decision and we thank everyone for their understanding.”

Refunds are available at point of purchase. 


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: ON BROADWAY at Smothers Theatre Photo
Review: ON BROADWAY at Smothers Theatre

With a fresh lineup of new musical tunes and favorite classics, it’s pretty much the perfect Broadway concert show.  I’m still humming “Popular” from Wicked and “Razzle Dazzle” from Chicago nonstop, floating in a giddy haze of joy-soaked musical elation.

2
THE FAIRY SHOW to Kick Off A Foolish 5th Year Anniversary Season in November Photo
THE FAIRY SHOW to Kick Off A Foolish 5th Year Anniversary Season in November

Join The Fairy Show for a magical night of love, laughter, and Shakespearean mischief. This immersive fundraising event by Foolish Production Co. celebrates their 5th anniversary and Shakespeare's First Folio. Get all the details here!

3
Interview: Kelly Ruggirello on Long Beach Symphonys A BEATLES CELEBRATION with Classical M Photo
Interview: Kelly Ruggirello on Long Beach Symphony's A BEATLES CELEBRATION with Classical Mystery Tour

Their 2023/2024 season opens on October 28, 2023, with A Beatles Celebration featuring the Classical Mystery Tour band who will celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the first Beatles U.S. tour in 1964 as well as the Beatlemania they inspired. I spoke with the group's president Kelly Ruggirello about the upcoming season.

4
American Cinematheque Presents PROOF: PROOF OF CONCEPT FILM FESTIVAL Photo
American Cinematheque Presents PROOF: PROOF OF CONCEPT FILM FESTIVAL

The American Cinematheque announced the lineup of official selections and events for the debut of PROOF: Proof of Concept Film Festival, taking place October 20-22. The innovative new film festival will present a dozen thematically curated programs featuring 42 official selections, filmmaking labs and panels – all taking place at the Culver Theater.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise! Video
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING's Nana Mensah Is On the Rise!
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center Video
Exclusive: David Rockwell Gives a Tour of Perelman Performing Arts Center
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Spring Awakening in Los Angeles Spring Awakening
David Henry Hwang Theater (10/26-11/19)
Tabletop The Musical in Los Angeles Tabletop The Musical
The Actors Company - Let Live Theatre (11/03-11/19)PHOTOS
Birds of North America in Los Angeles Birds of North America
Odyssey Theatre (9/22-11/19)
Nice Work If You Can Get It in Los Angeles Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You