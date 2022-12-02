MUSYCA Children's Choir To Present Holiday Concert MERRY AND BRIGHT
The program will feature a festive garland of songs, performed by talented young singers in MUSYCA's several vocal ensembles.
Join MUSYCA Children's Choir on Sunday, December 18 for our Winter Choral Concert, Merry and Bright!
The program will feature a festive garland of songs, performed by talented young singers in MUSYCA's several vocal ensembles:
Chamber Singers
Harmony Ensemble
Junior Chorus
Kinderchoir
Melody Choir
Young Men's Chorus
Tickets can be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2212730®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fmerry-and-bright-tickets-457207027527?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
