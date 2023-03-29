MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Show Sells Out, Second Evening Of Rodgers & Hammerstein and Cole Porter Added

With the performance on Friday, March 31 sold out, Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series has added a second evening of music from Rodgers and Hammerstein and Cole Porter on Friday, April 28.

A live band featuring Nathan Heldman on piano, Zev Shearn Nance on drums, and Music at the Odyssey musical director and curator John Snow on bass will accompany Broadway veterans Ken Marshall (Tony in the first Broadway revival of West Side Story) and Carolyn Mignini (Tintypes, Fiddler On The Roof, The Fantasticks) along with singers Kenton Chen, Bella Hicks, Ren Martinez and Taubert Nadalini.

WHEN:

Friday, April 28 at 8.p.m.

WHERE:

Odyssey Theatre

2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles CA 90025

TICKETS:

$30

HOW:

(310) 477-2055 ext. 2 or www.OdysseyTheatre.com