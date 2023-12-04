MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe

The band together with singers and guest artists, will weave a tapestry of music that transports the audience to the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 2 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 3 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre
Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles Photo 4 Young Entertainer Awards To Be Presented in December In Los Angeles

MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series presents the band Plenazao Tribe in a celebration of Puerto Rican music that promises to be as lively and unique as the island itself, on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8.p.m. at Odyssey Theatre (2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90025)

From plena (a traditional/folkloric style of music) to salsa, meringue, bomba and reggaetón, the band, together with singers and guest artists, will weave a tapestry of music that transports the audience to the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico.

Featuring:
• Drums: Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes
• Percussionist and Composer: Emilia Desiré
• Trumpet: Onier Bacallao Garcia
• Pianist: Adrian Calderon
• Choreographer and Performer: Paola Escobar
• Dancer and Choreographer: Lu Arróspide
• Produced for the Odyssey by Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes, Beth Hogan and Denise Blasor
 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Odyssey Theatre Presents Earnest Kearney In THE GREAT SATAN SPEAKS! AN EVENING WITH ROBERT Photo
Odyssey Theatre Presents Earnest Kearney In THE GREAT SATAN SPEAKS! AN EVENING WITH ROBERT GREEN INGERSOLL

Odyssey Theatre presents Earnest Kearney in ‘The Great Satan Speaks! An Evening with Robert Green Ingersoll’. One night only on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m.

2
MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe Photo
MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe

Odyssey’s ‘Music at the Odyssey’ series celebrates the Puerto Rican beat with Plenazao Tribe. Experience a vibrant tapestry of traditional and contemporary Puerto Rican music, from plena to salsa, meringue, bomba, and reggaetón.

3
Society of Camera Operators to Celebrate 45 Years of Excellence with Lifetime Achievement Photo
Society of Camera Operators to Celebrate 45 Years of Excellence with Lifetime Achievement Awards on February 24

The Society of Camera Operators will celebrate 45 years of excellence with Lifetime Achievement Awards on February 24, 2024. Join us for this special event honoring the best in the industry.

4
Local High School String Quartet To Join The Pros In Abbey Roads CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLE Photo
Local High School String Quartet To Join The Pros In Abbey Road's CHRISTMAS WITH THE BEATLES, December 17

When the nationally touring Christmas with the Beatles show comes to the UIS Performing Arts Center on Sunday, December 17, the Illinois Symphony Youth Orchestra String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to lend some local talent to this homage to the British Invasion.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo Video
Get an Exclusive Sneak Peek at Shoshana Bean in Rehearsal for Her Annual Holiday Concert at The Apollo
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Andrea Marcovicci & Maude Maggart Andrea Marcovicci & Maude Maggart "A Gardenia Christmas"
The Gardenia (12/10-12/10)
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard in Los Angeles The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
Smothers Theatre (1/18-1/18)
Company in Los Angeles Company
Pantages Theatre (7/30-8/18)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
Zombie Joe's Underground Theatre (12/14-12/17)
Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever in Los Angeles Eleni Katz & Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner: Dance Fever
Smothers Theatre (3/03-3/03)
Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: February 6 Last Days on Feb 6th
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/06-2/06)
The Talented Tenth in Los Angeles The Talented Tenth
Los Angeles Theatre Center (11/09-12/10)
Storm Large in Los Angeles Storm Large
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (3/06-3/07)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (2/09-2/11)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You