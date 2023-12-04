MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe

The band together with singers and guest artists, will weave a tapestry of music that transports the audience to the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico.
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series presents the band Plenazao Tribe in a celebration of Puerto Rican music that promises to be as lively and unique as the island itself, on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8.p.m. at Odyssey Theatre (2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90025)
From plena (a traditional/folkloric style of music) to salsa, meringue, bomba and reggaetón, the band, together with singers and guest artists, will weave a tapestry of music that transports the audience to the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico.
Featuring:
• Drums: Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes
• Percussionist and Composer: Emilia Desiré
• Trumpet: Onier Bacallao Garcia
• Pianist: Adrian Calderon
• Choreographer and Performer: Paola Escobar
• Dancer and Choreographer: Lu Arróspide
• Produced for the Odyssey by Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes, Beth Hogan and Denise Blasor
