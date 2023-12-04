MUSIC AT THE ODYSSEY Celebrates The Puerto Rican Beat With Plenazao Tribe

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Music at the Odyssey series presents the band Plenazao Tribe in a celebration of Puerto Rican music that promises to be as lively and unique as the island itself, on Friday, Dec. 8 at 8.p.m. at Odyssey Theatre (2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd. Los Angeles CA 90025)

From plena (a traditional/folkloric style of music) to salsa, meringue, bomba and reggaetón, the band, together with singers and guest artists, will weave a tapestry of music that transports the audience to the vibrant streets of Puerto Rico.



Featuring:

• Drums: Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes

• Percussionist and Composer: Emilia Desiré

• Trumpet: Onier Bacallao Garcia

• Pianist: Adrian Calderon

• Choreographer and Performer: Paola Escobar

• Dancer and Choreographer: Lu Arróspide

• Produced for the Odyssey by Gabriel Eduardo Jimenez Montes, Beth Hogan and Denise Blasor

