MURDER MAFIA Opens March 7 At Edgemar Center For The Arts

The party game "Mafia" is the inspiration for this improvisational murder mystery/comedy where the audience is trying to find the murderer. Ten suspects. One of them is a member of the Murder Mafia. Can you find the killer? How good are you at finding a Mafioso (or Mafiosa)? From the producers of Deadventure (the zombie improv show) comes the murder mystery comedy show where the audience tries to catch the killer....before it's too late.

The cast includes (in alphabetical order) Vanessa Gelacio, Carly Harper, Deia Jain, Marion Maclou, Malu Martins, Albi Neziri, Meitar Paz, Mariana T. Restrepo, Manni J. Santamaria, Salvatore Tabone,Rory V, Josefine Wallensgaard and Sashil Zakwai.

Derek Jeremiah Reid directs. He has previously directed shows at Fremont Centre Theatre, IO West and Upright Citizens Brigade. He is known for his portrayal of Barack Obama in shows like Top Story Weekly, Oh Mamma and Obama!, and How Obama Got His Groove Back. He has also hosted shows on Fox Family Channel, including The Basement and Weekend Chill. He is a writer-director-performer of Top Story Weekly, Los Angeles' longest running topical sketch show. At Edgemar, he directs Hidden Fortress (the world's only Japanese improv team) and directed From Her Eyes Only, a parody of Bond hrillers.. His parody web series Black Spider-Man has been screened at multiple West Coast Comic Conventions.

Can you spot and stop the Mafia Murderer, before he (or she) kills again?

For more information visit http://edgemarcenter.org.





