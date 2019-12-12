MOVES AT THE MONTALBAN Begins January 15

Produced by Break the Floor Productions and presented by Capezio in New York in partnership with The Montalbán in Hollywood, MOVES at The Montalbán offers audiences the chance to see the most exciting emerging talent in the world of choreography and dance. The festival's four days will highlight exciting live dance performances that audiences can't see anywhere else.

The MOVES at The Montalbán line-up includes winners of the coveted Capezio A.C.E. Awards for outstanding choreography, which is presented each year to the top choreographers of the future. Previous winners of the Capezio A.C.E. Awards include two-time Outstanding Choreography Emmy Award-winner Travis Wall, Talia Favia, Martha Nichols and Emmy nominee Al Blackstone. Tickets are available for $40/$65 nightly, or a festival pass is available for $100. The Montalbán is located at 1615 Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028. To learn more or buy tickets, please call the box office at 323-461-6999 or visit https://www.themontalban.com/moves.

The opening night of the festival will feature 26 finalists competing in this year's Capezio A.C.E. Awards, offering audiences a chance to see up-and-coming artists from all over the country. Last year's Capezio A.C.E. Award winners whose work will be featured on Thursday - Saturday of MOVES at The Montalbán include contemporary choreographer Mary Grace McNally, JA Collective (co-directed by Jordan Johnson and Aiden Carberry), hip-hop choreographer Erik Saradpon and contemporary choreographer Rudy Abreu. These emerging artists will be joined by veteran dancers of various disciplines guaranteeing this festival will feature pieces that every dance fan will love.

Finalists for the 2020 Capezio A.C.E. Awards - Wednesday, January 15th at 8pm

Experience 26 of the top emerging choreographers in the country as they compete for the prize of $15,000 and the opportunity to put on their own full-length show! For one night only, each choreographer will present a 4-minute piece to a panel of judges, who in the past have included Mia Michaels, Mandy Moore, Desmond Richardson, Tessandra Chavez and many more! Don't miss a chance to see these star choreographers of tomorrow!

Erik Saradpon - Thursday, January 16th at 8pm

Featuring his dynamic hip-hop choreography packed with storytelling and theatrical accents, Erik Saradpon brings his A-game to The Montalbán stage with the debut of FORMALITY LIVE! - a celebration of his climactic works and visions. Having worked with award-winning artists such as Tessandra Chavez, Tricia Miranda, Liz Imperio and Brian Friedman, Saradpon has a unique edge to his hip-hop style that emanates entertainment, athleticism and originality. Join us as he introduces his most recent creation with his professional dance company FORMALITY and special guests on Thursday, January 16th at 8:00 pm.

Mary Grace McNally - Friday, January 17th at 8pm

Mary Grace McNally, Founder and Artistic Director of MG + Artists and the 2018 Capezio A.C.E. Awards winner, brings her mesmerizing choreography to Los Angeles in the world premiere of When it Falls. In this must-see production, the artists examine the way in which we navigate our changing selves, in an ever-shifting world, through movement and an original sound score. Having expanded her vast knowledge from working with leading contemporary choreographers such as Medhi Walerski and Jermaine Spivey, it is no surprise that she has presented her work at more than 15 venues in the last four years, most recently at The Joyce Theater in NYC. Come experience this inspiring evening created by Mary Grace and her dance collective on Friday, January 18th at 8:00pm.

Rudy Abreu & JA Collective - Saturday, January 18th at 8pm

World-class choreographer Rudy Abreu will be taking the stage with his all-male company (Embodiment The Collective) and all-female company (Radiance Dance Company) to premiere a new work at this year's MOVES. Embodiment X Radiance presents The Overthinker, a story-driven show that will take you through the ups and downs of our generation's struggle with anxiety and how it can both devalue and enrich our lives in tremendous ways. Audiences will have the opportunity to see the world premiere of The Overthinker on Saturday, January 18th at 8:00pm.

JA Collective will be opening the night with a short excerpt from their new show.

For more information visit https://www.themontalban.com





