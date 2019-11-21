MOVE: THE HISTORY OF A HAND Opens Next Week At Cal Rep!

MOVE: The History of a Hand is a look at the nature, use, and possibility of our hands created by the ensemble under the direction of CSULB's Head of Movement Ezra LeBank.



MOVE is a multi-year arts project to investigate the unexpected possibilities of our bodies in action, and to inspire our Long Beach community to move in creative and collaborative ways.



In The History of a Hand, the company explores the nature and possibilities of our hands in a playful, wordless, breathtaking acrobatic theatre performance. The hand is the most dexterous part of the body, and our most frequent tool to interact with the world. But what is a hand capable of if used to its full potential? MOVE: The History of a Hand will take you on a journey to look at your hands in imaginative new ways and give you a new appreciation for the 27 bones, 48 nerves, and 123 ligaments that are just past your wrists.



This performance is appropriate for deaf, hard of hearing, and English as a second language audiences.

Ezra LeBank is the Head of Movement and Associate Professor of Theatre Arts at California State University, Long Beach. He was previously Assistant Professor of Theatre & Dance at The University of Montana, and has taught at The Juilliard School, Purchase College, Smith College, and Vassar College/Powerhouse Theatre. Recently he taught workshops in Sweden, France, Poland, Germany, Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Israel, Estonia, Canada, Italy, Belgium, Australia, Japan, and across the United States. As the Founder & Director of Bossy Flyer, his original acrobatic theatre productions Flight, Back Left, Terms & Conditions, Extinguish, and THREE have toured across North America, Europe, and Australia to critical acclaim including an Off-Broadway run at the historic Barrow Street Theatre. He is recognized internationally as a specialist in Biomechanics, Partner Acrobatics, Contact Improvisation & Somatic Practice, Stage Combat, and Clown. He served as the editor of the national periodical for the Association for Theatre Movement Educators ATME News. His book CLOWNS: In Conversation With Modern Masters is available from Routledge Publishing, UK.

The Ensemble: Luiza Castellucci Cedroni, Sarah Culotta, Ayla Decaire, Riky Garcia, Alyssa Hall, Shardae Jefferson, Megan McKane, Lino Mora, Javen Phillips, Louis Shepardson, Tara Webster, Adriana Zatarain

Creative team: Directed by Ezra LeBank; featuring costume design by Franklin Hansen, lighting design by Nathan Hawkins, sound design by Mimi Daniel, and hair/make-up design by Elizabeth Bostrom. The Production Stage Manager is Kiara Uribe. This workshop production is being produced by California Repertory Company at CSULB, Artistic Director Jeff Janisheski.

General Admission tickets are $23, tickets for students are $18, and for military and seniors (55 and older) are $20; go to www.calrep.org, to buy tickets and find out more information.

The Studio Theatre is inside the Theatre Arts Building on the CSULB South Campus, accessible via 7th Street and West Campus Drive. Parking is available onsite for $10.





