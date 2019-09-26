​​​​​​​MONO/POLY Opens Oct. 5 At The Odyssey Theatre In Los Angeles

Two monogamous couples encounter a polyamorous triad at a costume party. The triad becomes entwined in the business and personal lives of the first two couples, forcing them to examine their long-held beliefs about love and marriage. Although sexually free, the members of the triad adhere to their own fairly rigid ethical code. Who's moral now? Will the couples and the triad live happily ever after?

Although the new sex comedy Mono/poly does not contain nudity, there are frank discussions of sexuality, straight and gay, with some suggestive depiction. This play is suggested for audiences 18 to Adult.

Brian Reynolds is the playwright. He has himself been part of a polyamorous triad for over 24 years. He has written and directed short films (Elevator Pitch; Origin of a Hero), written and directed a play (Sins), and directed a play (Where the Dead Men Lost Their Bones).

The cast of Mono/Poly includes Tanya Alexander*, Renata De Costa, Travis Joe Dixon, Megan Gainey, Georgia Gould, Robert Mammana*, Dennis Renard and Angela Sauer* *Members of Actors Equity Association. Understudies: Jamie Hughes, Tom Trudgeon. Sound designer: Aaron Lyons. Lighting designer: Bri Pattillo. Stage manager: Amber Goebel. Assistant stage manager: Ben Altman.

Mono/Poly was workshopped in Hollywood in 2017. Its current run at the Odyssey marks its World Premiere engagement as a fully produced play. Mono/Poly is a sex comedy for the 21st Century that asks you to consider the possibilities. All of them.

monopolytheplay.com/





