MOMOLOGUES THE MUSICAL to Return to Los Angeles in March

Motherhood is funny. Now there's a musical to prove it. Culled from the best material in three hit comedies, MOMologues the Musical will return to Los Angeles on March 28 and 29 for two concert performances at The Pico to benefit Elizabeth House. The MOMologues, a series of three hit comedies enjoyed by thousands of fans in the U.S. and around the globe, has grown up into a musical - first performed to sold out crowds of moms in New York City at 54 Below in May 2023. The stand out cast from the LA area includes Alison Eckert, Joanne Javien Coudriet, Fredericka Meek, Ashley Moniz and Chelsea Morgan Stock, led by composer and music director Adam McDonald.

Creator Lisa Rafferty has assembled a talented team of composers and lyricists who wrote 13 funny and touching songs, from having your first baby to sending your first off to college. Together they have conceived songs from fan favorite material like the 'Advice Overload' you hear while pregnant, 'Playground' about picking up mom friends at the park, 'Everything Sounds Better in a Christmas Letter' - don't we know it? - and 'Show Up, Shut Up, Pay Up,' which offers sardonic advice for life with teenagers. "Our mission is to find the funny in the toughest job you will ever love," says Rafferty. "Now we deliver laughter, and sometimes tears, through song."

Adds co-creator/composer/lyricist/music supervisor Adam McDonald, "My work has been inspired by my mom and the source material of these wonderful shows. It's been tremendous to work with the creative team. Together, we channel our inner mothers and find the universal comedy."

Offers Rafferty, "Our show is proud to support nonprofits focused on moms. Elizabeth House is doing important work empowering pregnant and parenting women in need." Elizabeth House is the only residential program in the San Gabriel Valley providing holistic care and services to pregnant mothers and their children up to the age of 5. Recently celebrating 30 years, multiple generations have been positively impacted by Elizabeth House's longstanding investment in the community.

The MOMologues series of hit comedies, written by Lisa Rafferty, Stefanie Cloutier and Sheila Eppolito, began when the original version of the show played to a sold-out run in Boston in 2002. Two more shows followed, sourced from the playwrights' growing children and spanning the newborn to college experiences including MOMologues2: Off to School and MOMologues3: The Final Push. Mothers everywhere relate to the desperate quest for a vacation day, the search for mom companionship, the angsty teenage era, all within the complicated love affair of motherhood. The three shows are published through the prestigious Concord Theatricals.

MOMologues The Musical, created by Lisa Rafferty and Adam McDonald. Lyrics and music by Danny K. Bernstein, Stefanie Cloutier, Rebecca Flanders, Sheldon Gartner, Adam McDonald, Lisa Rafferty and Shimon Smith. Music director is Adam McDonald. Proceeds will be donated to the Elizabeth House, making a real impact in the lives of the women, children, and grandchildren they serve.

