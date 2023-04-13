Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
MISSED OPPORTUNITIES Comes To Sawyer's Playhouse At Loft Ensemble This Month

There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, April 21, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, May 14.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Loft Ensemble in North Hollywood has announced its next production, the West Coast premiere of Missed Opportunities by Jillian Leff - which will be presented in Sawyer's Playhouse (the company's Second Stage). Directed by Ignacio Navarro and Madylin Sweeten, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Bridget Avildsen, Macedonia Bullington, Kathleen Guevara, Silas Jean-Rox, Sydney Jenkins, Benjamin Marshall, Sean Mazur, and Nate Thurman. There will be 12 performances only beginning Friday, April 21, at 8pm, and continuing through Sunday, May 14.

In a hilariously modern twist on the traditional rom-com, friends, roommates, and lovers blur lines as a young woman concocts a misguide plan to get closer to her BFF's roommate but ends up getting closer to herself.

Scenic design is by Madylin Sweeten Durrie, lighting and sound designs are by Tor Brown, costume design is by Maia Luer, and properties mistress is Natasha Renae Potts. Assistant director is Maia Luer and the stage managers are Antwan Alexander II and Jay Hoshina. Education and outreach coordinators are Danielle Ozymandias and Victoria Greenwood, and graphic design is by Amanda Chambers. Missed Opportunities is produced for Loft Ensemble by Bree Pavey with associate producers Marc Leclerc and Matt Lorenzo.

General admission is DONATE WHAT YOU WANT. The performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm. Seats may be reserved online at www.loftensemble.org or by phone at (818) 452-3153.




